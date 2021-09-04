When teaching kids responsible phone habits, remember these 5 tips

• Create a charging station to hold all devices at bedtime. This gives kids a break, physically and emotionally. If your kids can’t be trusted to leave the phones on the chargers overnight, move them into your room.

• Schedule “down time.” Schedule phones to be silent during school hours, meal times, and bedtime. This removes the temptation for kids to look at their phones when they know they shouldn’t.

Put their safety first

You've taught your kids to look both ways before crossing the street, not to touch a hot stove, and not to get into cars with strangers. Phone safety rules aren’t any different. Kids won’t know unless someone tells them, so don’t assume they’ll figure it out on their own. These basic safety guidelines are a good foundation:

• Keep connections, chats, and other relationships to people you know in person. It’s too easy to pretend to be someone you’re not online and over the phone.

• Tell an adult if someone says/does something that makes you uncomfortable.

• Keep personal/private info private. Don’t share your full name, birthday, address, school, or any other information that can allow someone to find you.