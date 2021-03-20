Whether helicopter or free range, there's no one-size-fits-all way to be a mom

3. The "outsourcing mom." Sometimes also known as the “working mom,” these mothers maximize their time by outsourcing the jobs they cannot, choose not or do not have time to do. They often rely heavily on the help of professionals — whether that be lawn service, house-keeping, child rearing or running errands. Sometimes it does take a village to raise a child.

4. The "know-it-all mom." Or, as they like to call themselves, the "expert mom." These moms are the hall monitors of parents — keeping kids safe one piece of advice at a time. Quick with a statistic, know-it-all moms have probably memorized every parenting book, safety manual and dietary guide. They have researched every school district, know all of the best brands and swear by a certain pediatrician. Birthing a child has given these moms a license to distribute unsolicited opinions.

5. The "free-range mom." Free-range, crunchy, hippy or granola — there are a few signs that you might fall into this category. Or maybe you know someone who does. These are the all-organic, gluten-free, whole-foods-eating, habitual co-sleeping, leaf-driving, wrap-wearing, menstrual cup-using, coconut oil-curing, natural birthing, composing, cloth-diaper, anti-vaxing moms.