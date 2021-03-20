Whether helicopter or free range, there's no one-size-fits-all way to be a mom

The classification of living things is called "taxonomy." This involves scientists putting organisms into groups that have things in common.
When it comes to the way we parent children, there is no one mom size that fits all. We observe this daily when we drop off and pick up from school, when we accompany our children to the park and when we go out to eat. Various mom types exist all around us. I began taking note of the different parenting types I was witnessing in these various social situations and sorted them into different groups — a classification system if you will.
Here is my not-so-highly-scientific, non-judging and humorous take on mom taxonomy.
1. The "helicopter mom." As the term might suggest, these parents hover. They are overly invested and involved in every aspect of their children's daily life and activities — planning, scheduling, accompanying and micromanaging. They make sure their children have the best teacher, coach, etc. They swoop in the second they sense disappointment, negativity or pain. These parents are also sometimes lovingly referred to as "tiger mom," "backstage mom" and "PTA mom."
2. The "do-it-all mom." Not to be confused with the "helicopter mom" is the "do-it-all mom." The "do-it-all mom" is a nighttime creature who scours the depths of the Internet for the perfect homemade Valentine’s card, the best school lunches from scratch and the most fabulous hand-made Halloween costumes. She exudes an air of perfectionism and glitter, leaving other mothers wondering, “How does she do it?”
3. The "outsourcing mom." Sometimes also known as the “working mom,” these mothers maximize their time by outsourcing the jobs they cannot, choose not or do not have time to do. They often rely heavily on the help of professionals — whether that be lawn service, house-keeping, child rearing or running errands. Sometimes it does take a village to raise a child.
4. The "know-it-all mom." Or, as they like to call themselves, the "expert mom." These moms are the hall monitors of parents — keeping kids safe one piece of advice at a time. Quick with a statistic, know-it-all moms have probably memorized every parenting book, safety manual and dietary guide. They have researched every school district, know all of the best brands and swear by a certain pediatrician. Birthing a child has given these moms a license to distribute unsolicited opinions.
5. The "free-range mom." Free-range, crunchy, hippy or granola — there are a few signs that you might fall into this category. Or maybe you know someone who does. These are the all-organic, gluten-free, whole-foods-eating, habitual co-sleeping, leaf-driving, wrap-wearing, menstrual cup-using, coconut oil-curing, natural birthing, composing, cloth-diaper, anti-vaxing moms.
6. The "hot mess mom." Or the, "Oh crap I’m late mom." The hot mess mom is perpetually 10 minutes late to everything. They’ve inevitably forgotten either picture day, school spirit day or school bake sale day. They drop their kids off in their pajamas. They eat their kids’ leftovers. To them, coffee is no longer just a morning beverage. They might still be wearing yesterday’s underwear and have used baby wipes in lieu of showering. Yoga pants and T-shirts have become a wardrobe staple. They’re consistently misplacing important items and are never quite sure which day of the week it is.
7. The “cool mom." You can usually spot this mom by her attempt to appear hip. She throws words around like “swag” and “YOLO.” She probably has a bedazzled phone case or jeans — or both. This mom wants to know all about who her kids are dating and has no problem sharing details of her personal life with them. She owns the latest Beyonce album and sings it in the car (complete with choreography). #yolo
Personally, I’m a mix of "helicopter mom" and "hot mess mom." Where do you fall on the spectrum?
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.