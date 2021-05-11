Whether we realize it or not, kids teach parents a lot of important life lessons

As a mom, I’ve taught my daughter some stuff in her five years. Things like how to use a toilet, how to properly move the tines of your fork to ensure you don’t waste a single crumb of chocolate cake, and how to shuffle your feet just right on the carpet so that your brother gets shocked when he touches the doorknob.
But I realized yesterday that my little munchkin is teaching me a lot of important things, too.
It started when we loaded into the car to run to my mom’s house. We were driving and, when I turned the corner, my can of soda went flying. It toppled through the air and spilled onto my lap, showering me with sticky pop while also pouring out all over my seat.
Before I had a chance to mutter censored obscenities under my breath, my daughter started cracking up. As in, full on belly laughing. I couldn’t help but join in on the contagious giggling as our eyes met in the rear view mirror.
By the time we got home from our errand, we were wiping our eyes after cackling over the absurdity of the soda-spewing situation.
If she hadn’t been with me, I’m not sure I would’ve found my cola-drenched car — and backside — to be especially funny. But her genuine amusement reminded me that it was funny. As adults, sometimes we get so bogged down with responsibilities that we forget to laugh; we don’t have time to be silly.
But my daughter reminded me of just how good it feels to throw back your head and give in to the laughter when things get ridiculous.
She has also reminded me that in play, sometimes it’s more fun to make your own rules.
For example, she really likes playing the game “Don’t Break the Ice.” If you’re not familiar, it’s a game where tension holds together a surface of blocks — aka ice cubes — and each player gets a mallet with which they can tap out a single cube. As more cubes disappear, the stability becomes more precarious. The player whose final tap results in the bear falling through the ice is deemed the loser.
My child, who I often refer to as a bull in a china shop, has come up with a new way to play. We call it Speed Play. Instead of gingerly tapping to avoid mass cube falls, each player hits the ice with their plastic mallet as hard as they can, attempting to dislodge as many cubes as possible in one fell swoop. The winner is the player who wields their tapper with enough brute force to send that polar bear through the ice.
Her re-imagined version makes the entire game take about one minute. It’s essentially a series of seven or eight grunted giggles before the game board collapses and we scream with delight. It is absurd, chaotic and 10 times more fun than following the intended rules.
Moving forward, I’m going to use game rules as a guide instead of a bible.
The other big thing she’s taught me — or reminded me of lately — is there is great power in a hug. If I’m stressed or I’ve had a bad day, all she has to do is wrap her little arms around me and everything is better. It just is.
Most parents would agree their lives are forever changed by being a parent. What things have you learned from your kiddos? Is there anything you do differently now as a result of their tutelage?
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.