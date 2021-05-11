Whether we realize it or not, kids teach parents a lot of important life lessons

As a mom, I’ve taught my daughter some stuff in her five years. Things like how to use a toilet, how to properly move the tines of your fork to ensure you don’t waste a single crumb of chocolate cake, and how to shuffle your feet just right on the carpet so that your brother gets shocked when he touches the doorknob.

But I realized yesterday that my little munchkin is teaching me a lot of important things, too.

It started when we loaded into the car to run to my mom’s house. We were driving and, when I turned the corner, my can of soda went flying. It toppled through the air and spilled onto my lap, showering me with sticky pop while also pouring out all over my seat.

Before I had a chance to mutter censored obscenities under my breath, my daughter started cracking up. As in, full on belly laughing. I couldn’t help but join in on the contagious giggling as our eyes met in the rear view mirror.

By the time we got home from our errand, we were wiping our eyes after cackling over the absurdity of the soda-spewing situation.