While some childhood memories don't hold up, the library isn't one of them for this mom

When I was a kid, my mother didn’t have a driver’s license. She stayed home with my sister and I every day, and one of the things we did with great regularity was visit the library. My mom escorted us on the six block walk, rain or shine, and I strongly suspect a major factor was that it provided her an escape. It was an increment of time when her two noisy daughters were entertained enough for her to hear herself think.
We were regulars in a big way. We enrolled in every summer reading program and kid-centric event they offered. When I look back, it seemed like the librarian greeted every patron by name, always had book recommendations at the ready and was generally like a superhero.
It sounds lame, but going to the library gave me joy. If I close my eyes, I can still remember the smell and sounds (the lobby had a big echo) of the tiny little LaVista Public Library that we frequented.
There are so many things from childhood that don’t age well; memories that fail to stand the test of time. But the library isn’t one of them.
The Omaha Public Library, which is my family’s local library, astounds me every time we visit. The number of free offerings they have blows the mind.
For example, they offer Book Club Bags. Patrons can check out a bag that has enough copies of one title for an entire book club, and they come with a notebook of discussion questions and other pertinent information. How incredible is that? The bags can be checked out for up to six weeks. They have these available for adult, young adult and children’s titles.
So if being in a book club seems like a pricey hobby, no worries. Just check out the library.
They also offer in-person crafts for kids, online family storytimes and author visits — both in-person and virtual. I would’ve been so happy, as a child, if I’d been able to listen to Judy Blume talk about her books, and the fact that these events are accessible from the comfort of your own home just blows my mind. Pajamas and a writer chat? Yes, please.
Now, I will confess there was a brief period where I avoided the library. My daughter was 2 years old and she loved it too much for us to be able to go.
You see, I’d taken her with me one afternoon, excited to share the wonderful world of books with her. But before we reached the stacks, she discovered their amazing bucket full of incredible toys instead. Train tracks and Legos and blocks — oh, my! We spent a lot of time rotating between the two — toys and books — but she found it all so magical that she didn’t want to leave.
She refused to, in fact.
Yes, her first full-on toddler meltdown happened in the library. She cried and laid on the ground, unwilling to part with the treasures she’d just found. People reading quietly got to enjoy my child’s ear-splitting screams as I tried prying the book from her hand so I could haul her stiff, rebellious little body out of the building.
So now every time we visit, as she quietly looks at book after book, I smile and remember her aggressive first visit.
Is your family a library family? Have you checked out all the incredible free offerings your local branch offers?
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.