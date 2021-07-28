While some childhood memories don't hold up, the library isn't one of them for this mom

When I was a kid, my mother didn’t have a driver’s license. She stayed home with my sister and I every day, and one of the things we did with great regularity was visit the library. My mom escorted us on the six block walk, rain or shine, and I strongly suspect a major factor was that it provided her an escape. It was an increment of time when her two noisy daughters were entertained enough for her to hear herself think.

We were regulars in a big way. We enrolled in every summer reading program and kid-centric event they offered. When I look back, it seemed like the librarian greeted every patron by name, always had book recommendations at the ready and was generally like a superhero.

It sounds lame, but going to the library gave me joy. If I close my eyes, I can still remember the smell and sounds (the lobby had a big echo) of the tiny little LaVista Public Library that we frequented.

There are so many things from childhood that don’t age well; memories that fail to stand the test of time. But the library isn’t one of them.

The Omaha Public Library, which is my family’s local library, astounds me every time we visit. The number of free offerings they have blows the mind.