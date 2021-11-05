White chocolate chai drink perfect for chilly fall days and nights

It's sweater-weather season, which means it's time to curl up in a blanket or by the fire with a hot drink.

If you like a chai latte and a hot chocolate, this drink is a perfect combination of the two. Whole milk makes it extra creamy but it could be made with skim or 2%.

Chai White Hot Chocolate

Serves 2

Ingredients:

• 2 cups whole milk

• 3 ounces good-quality white chocolate, chopped

• 2 chai tea bags

• Whipped cream, optional for topping

• Ground cinnamon, optional for topping

Directions:

1. Heat milk in a small pot over medium heat. Once bubbles start to form, turn off heat and add tea bags.

2. Let tea bags steep for 5 to 7 minutes. Press the tea bags between a spoon and the side of the pot to wring any liquid from it and dispose of the bags.

3. Return pan to medium heat. Add white chocolate and stir until melted.