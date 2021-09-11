Why 9/11 has more of an impact on me now as a mom than when it happened

Then I became a mom and everything changed. Now, 9/11 hits me from an entirely new perspective. I understand so clearly now that every single person who died that day was someone’s child — whether it was the young airline attendant just starting his career, the firefighter who risked his life or the women who worked on the 89th floor for 30 years.

I realize with acute awareness how many families were instantly broken in moments. The thought of all the mothers and fathers who watched their children perish that day brings me to my knees in pain.

To help cope with the emotions I never fully processed, I created a new — albeit depressing — tradition for myself. Each year leading up to 9/11, I consume every piece of information I can find. I re-watch the footage, search for new documentaries and try to learn as much as I possibly can.

As I obsessively take in stories of the great souls we lost, I grieve in solidarity. I cry all the tears my 16-year-old body couldn’t express. I cry because I now understand the insurmountable love a parent has for his or her children. I grieve for all the parents still mourning their children.

So much has changed for our country in the last 20 years, but as we remember the anniversary of this tragic day, the teachable lessons for our children still ring true today.