Why 9/11 has more of an impact on me now as a mom than when it happened

I remember Sept. 11, 2001, like it was yesterday.
I was a 16-year-old high school junior, and I was in the middle of gym class when the announcement was made that a plane had crashed into the Twin Towers.
Within milliseconds, students sprinted out of the gym to call their parents. My high school was located just 45 minutes from New York City, so the probability that someone’s parent worked in or near the Trade Center was high.
I carried that burden with me to my next class as I watched kids fall to the floor in tears, either because they finally connected with their parent or because they hadn’t.
When I walked into the library, a small group of teachers sat huddled around the TV watching the news. I quietly sat down next to my gym teacher, who happened to be the high school football coach. A few moments later, I watched in horror as the first tower fell.
Before I knew it, screams of agony erupted in that library. The grown adults around me were suddenly hysterical. To this day, I still remember the horrific sounds that came out of that football coach.
I was so taken aback by the emotion surrounding me that I physically couldn’t cry. My body felt hollow inside. I had to be strong for everyone else who was breaking around me. To do that, I needed to push my emotions down. It took me several years to realize that, by doing this, I never fully grieved the tragedy of 9/11.
Then I became a mom and everything changed. Now, 9/11 hits me from an entirely new perspective. I understand so clearly now that every single person who died that day was someone’s child — whether it was the young airline attendant just starting his career, the firefighter who risked his life or the women who worked on the 89th floor for 30 years.
I realize with acute awareness how many families were instantly broken in moments. The thought of all the mothers and fathers who watched their children perish that day brings me to my knees in pain.
To help cope with the emotions I never fully processed, I created a new — albeit depressing — tradition for myself. Each year leading up to 9/11, I consume every piece of information I can find. I re-watch the footage, search for new documentaries and try to learn as much as I possibly can.
As I obsessively take in stories of the great souls we lost, I grieve in solidarity. I cry all the tears my 16-year-old body couldn’t express. I cry because I now understand the insurmountable love a parent has for his or her children. I grieve for all the parents still mourning their children.
So much has changed for our country in the last 20 years, but as we remember the anniversary of this tragic day, the teachable lessons for our children still ring true today.
In times of evil, pain and despair, always look for the heroes. They are all around us if we look. Live life to the fullest and make every day count because every day is a blessing.
As we all reflect and grieve the lives lost on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I hope we can instill these beliefs in our children for years to come. Let us never forget.
