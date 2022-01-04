Why are kid birthdays so hard for parents?

Last month, my oldest son turned 8.
Eight.
It was a hard birthday for me. Not for my son, of course. He was pretty ecstatic about it. It was Pokemon-themed and he got a bunch of great stuff (including new basketball shoes!). But I was super emotional in the days leading up to it. I was almost in denial.
When people would say, "Sammy will be 8! Wow. How are you doing, mama?" I would just kind of nod, shrug my shoulders and say, "I don't know where time is going."
Because I don't.
It seems like I was just pregnant with him. And that he was just born. And we just celebrated his first birthday. And that Elliott was just born and Sam was 2 and could barely talk and kept calling him "Eh-oh-wit." We just had two kids in daycare, not two kids in school — right? Certainly not second grade!
I remember right after Sam was born, the biggest comment I got from other parents I knew was, "Enjoy these moments. They go so fast."
At the time, I was too elated and exhausted to really let those words sink in. I brushed them off because those newborn months seem to drag on at the time. You're so sleep-deprived and just want your baby to sleep through the night so bad that the days and nights just seem to blend into one another. Time is a concept you just don't really grasp during that new-parent period.
I wish I had paid better attention. Sometimes I wish I could go back to having a newborn Sam and just sit and cuddle him and smell his new baby skin. I wish I could sit on the floor and watch him walk between my husband and I for the first time. I want to hear him talk baby gibberish again. I miss when he couldn't read and would beg me to read books to him at any hour of the day. I miss how he used to say words wrong, including "King Burger," "Octopus Prime" (Optimus Prime for you non-Transformer fans out there) and "gowiwwa" (gorilla) because he couldn't say Rs or Ls.
I'm confident I'm not the only parent who feels this way.
The night before his big day, we were getting ready for bed and I told him, "I can't believe you're not my little baby anymore!"
I didn't expect the reaction I got.
I noticed how his demeanor instantly changed. I asked him if he was OK and he nodded his head "yes," but his eyes told a different story. I said, "You can talk to me, honey. What's going on?"
And through sudden tears, he managed to say, "I want to be your baby forever!"
I laughed — through my own tears — and assured him he would always be my baby. No matter how old he gets. He could be a teenager, in his 20s, when he's a dad or when he's nearing old-man status, but he will always be my baby.
Always.
(I told him all I meant by my earlier statement is that he's no longer an actual tiny little baby who I can wrap in a blanket and cradle — though you can bet I still try!).
He felt much better after our talk, and then I tucked him in for the last time as a 7-year-old.
As hard as it is for me to watch my kids get older, it's also been a true joy and a privilege.
They're so fun and funny. They're a little more independent so they don't need me to entertain or watch them 24/7 because I'm worried they might fall down the stairs or play in the toilet water (that last one happened once...with all the bath toys). They can also help out a lot more — whether it's cleaning around the house or running errands for us from one end of the house to another.
We can also take them to do more fun things — like sitting in a movie theater the whole time, going to a theme park or having fun at an arcade. And if we ever have that third baby we keep talking about, they'll be able to help out with their newest sibling ("We want a sister, mommy!").
But I'd be good if we either paused time or it just slowed way the heck down. My heart isn't ready for tweens or teens yet (yes, I've heard those years are challenging, but then again doesn't every age have its own challenges?). I tell them to slow down all the time. In return, Elliott always says to me, "Don't worry, mommy. I want to live here with you forever."
I just smile at him and say, "That would be great, Elliott." (Even though, when the time comes, I'm sure he'll be more than ready to leave the nest.)
At the end of the day, no matter how many birthdays come and go, I'm just so thankful to be their mom and to witness them grow into the people they're meant to be.
***
Ashlee Coffey is the editor of momaha.com. She is married with two sons — Sam and Elliott. Follow her on Twitter @AshleeCoffeyOWH.