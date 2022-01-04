Why are kid birthdays so hard for parents?

Always.

(I told him all I meant by my earlier statement is that he's no longer an actual tiny little baby who I can wrap in a blanket and cradle — though you can bet I still try!).

He felt much better after our talk, and then I tucked him in for the last time as a 7-year-old.

As hard as it is for me to watch my kids get older, it's also been a true joy and a privilege.

They're so fun and funny. They're a little more independent so they don't need me to entertain or watch them 24/7 because I'm worried they might fall down the stairs or play in the toilet water (that last one happened once...with all the bath toys). They can also help out a lot more — whether it's cleaning around the house or running errands for us from one end of the house to another.

We can also take them to do more fun things — like sitting in a movie theater the whole time, going to a theme park or having fun at an arcade. And if we ever have that third baby we keep talking about, they'll be able to help out with their newest sibling ("We want a sister, mommy!").