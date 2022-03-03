Why being grateful is an important lesson every child needs to learn

Most parents teach their children basic manners or statements of appreciation. Growing up, children learn how to say please, thank you and offer appreciative words to others.

We’ve all taught our kids to do random acts of kindness, and we’ve required them to show appreciation by saying things like, “Thanks for dinner tonight, mom" or "I appreciate you for helping me with my homework, dad.” Many of us still insist that our children write a thank you card or note to their grandparents for gifts given on birthdays and holidays.

These are the basic skills kids need to eventually develop true gratitude that will allow them to weather the emotional hardships of life. However, before parents can teach children what gratitude is, they must teach them why it’s important. Why is being grateful so important for children to learn? Getting children to understand why gratitude is vital is at the core of effectively helping them learn what true gratitude is.

Below are some ways parents can help their kids understand why gratitude is important.

Parents can have their child ask themselves, “Why should I be grateful?” Discuss their answers with them and share your own. When children know why they should be grateful, their acts of appreciation have more meaning. They can tap into their feelings and be more connected to what is love, hope and a deeper sense of thankfulness.

Parents can model genuine gratitude to their children by finding hopefulness in difficult situations. They can also motivate children to become more grateful by providing them with opportunities to show thankful behaviors to others.

Finally, parents can prepare children for times when they will need to be truly grateful by encouraging children to hold on to hope even in despair. Some parents don’t want their children to experience any difficulties; they want them to have a worry-free life. But is that the best thing for children? Stress, both positive and negative, should not be eradicated completely from a child’s life.

It's important to allow children to struggle, learn and grow through adversity in the presence of loving parents and supportive adults. Adversity builds the ability to withstand difficulty without hardening our hearts because we are grateful we have overcome those hard times. Children learn how to grow strong despite difficult situation. They have been given hope that waters their gratefulness.

I have worked with hundreds of children over the years. Here are a few things I’ve learned about true gratefulness from them:

• Words are the cheapest form of gratitude but are a good start.

• Teach children to show thankfulness so they can feel kindness.

• Gratitude is an emotion best experienced with others.

• Having a grateful family makes teaching gratitude easier.

• Kids who complain less are grateful for more.

• Love, hope and faith are the building blocks for gratitude.

• Kids who know who can share their feelings appropriately can learn thankfulness.

• Grateful children are likely to have grateful parents.

• Parents who teach gratitude say less and do more.

• Children that can withstand adversity understand WHY they should be grateful during adversity.

Bridget Barnes works with Boys Town’s Family Services Research and Development department. She helped create the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program. To learn more about Boys Town, click here.