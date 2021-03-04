Why being grateful is an important lessons every child needs to learn

Most parents teach their children basic manners or statements of appreciation. Growing up, children learn how to say please, thank you and offer appreciative words to others.

We’ve all taught our kids to do random acts of kindness, and we’ve required them to show appreciation by saying things like, “Thanks for dinner tonight, mom" or "I appreciate you for helping me with my homework, dad.” Many of us still insist that our children write a thank you card or note to their grandparents for gifts given on birthdays and holidays.

These are the basic skills kids need to eventually develop true gratitude that will allow them to weather the emotional hardships of life. However, before parents can teach children what gratitude is, they must teach them why it’s important. Why is being grateful so important for children to learn? Getting children to understand why gratitude is vital is at the core of effectively helping them learn what true gratitude is.

Below are some ways parents can help their kids understand why gratitude is important.