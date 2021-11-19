Why changing my schedule as a work-from-home mom is tough but worth it for my family

I still have the after-midnight hours open, but with so much going on, I can hardly keep my eyes open once we finally get home. It doesn’t help that I’m also a decade older than when I first started out.

What would seem like a more normalized schedule — working during the day, hanging out with family during the evening, sleeping during the night — is actually a very hard adjustment for me. I spent 10 years learning to work when the house was quiet and had no fear of interruptions. During the day — and with a 4-year-old still at home — I am constantly interrupted and intruded on.

But more than that, it’s been a massive transition for my brain. As a writer, I have generally never gotten work done during the day, so it’s hard to convince my mind to get to work when it should. I find myself crawling into bed at night completely exhausted only to have to convince my imagination to shut off and go to sleep. It’s ready to get to work and write something new. If only I had the energy to listen to it.

I know eventually I’ll recalibrate and figure out this new schedule. Until then, I’ll keep making minute progress and fighting the habits I fought so hard to make all those years ago.