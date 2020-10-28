Why did my 5-year-old talk about taxes? Blame political ads

The Barbies who live in my house are all about drama. When my 5-year-old is playing with them, those plastic ladies disagree about everything — whose turn it is to drive the car, who gets to wear the mermaid dress, which Ken doll gets to wear the only pair of man shoes we own and — the biggie — who is next in line to get their hair cut.
I’m used to hearing these pretend squabbles, but it caught my ear the other day when I heard my daughter (speaking in a Barbie voice from one doll to another) say, “She is going to raise your taxes.”
What?
When I asked her what she meant by that, she nonchalantly dismissed it as something she saw on TV. Since we don’t watch much television other than the local news and kid TV, it had to have come from the barrage of political ads that have been hitting our stations.
As adults, we’re used to tuning out the negative, loud, ultra-annoying political ads that are on high-rotation at the moment. I didn’t consider for a minute that these would cut through the puffy pink clouds of her kindergarten awareness and actually register with her.
Now that I think about it, this might explain some of the unique things she’s been saying lately.
I heard her use the word “radical” last week, but I just assumed they're getting pretty advanced in their kindergarten teachings and my daughter was picking it up quickly. Honestly, I’m a little disappointed to discover that this usage came not from her being a tiny genius with a massive vocabulary, but from her spongy little brain soaking up the yelling that’s been coming from my television set.
She’s also talked about bacon more than usual lately, specifically how some people really like to eat it, while others don’t. I foolishly thought she was just going through a bacon phase (I go through these all the time; in fact, I’m in one right now). But perhaps she is speaking of Bacon with a capital B. Could that be it?
As parents, we’re mindful of the fact that our kiddos are always listening. We adjust our language, spell out certain words when the kids are in range, and save particular conversations entirely for when the children aren’t around. Conversely, we know that what they watch on TV matters because they soak in everything, so we filter out the ridiculous programming and steer them toward the educational because we only want to send in the good.
But I forgot about the ads.
So this morning when an ad from one of the Iowa political races was on, I asked Kate what she thought. I was ready to reassure her that it was OK to feel anxious, and then follow up with a lesson on how we speak to (and about) other people. We do not behave the way the people in the advertisements are behaving, and I was chomping at the bit to reiterate that to her.
But she watched the commercial in its entirety, gave me a shrug and said, “The pigs looked really scary but I like that one girl’s hair. I wish we could have a dog.”
The political ads, it seems, have left her unchanged.
Ironically, they’ve left me unchanged as well.
***
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!