Why did my 5-year-old talk about taxes? Blame political ads

The Barbies who live in my house are all about drama. When my 5-year-old is playing with them, those plastic ladies disagree about everything — whose turn it is to drive the car, who gets to wear the mermaid dress, which Ken doll gets to wear the only pair of man shoes we own and — the biggie — who is next in line to get their hair cut.

I’m used to hearing these pretend squabbles, but it caught my ear the other day when I heard my daughter (speaking in a Barbie voice from one doll to another) say, “She is going to raise your taxes.”

What?

When I asked her what she meant by that, she nonchalantly dismissed it as something she saw on TV. Since we don’t watch much television other than the local news and kid TV, it had to have come from the barrage of political ads that have been hitting our stations.

As adults, we’re used to tuning out the negative, loud, ultra-annoying political ads that are on high-rotation at the moment. I didn’t consider for a minute that these would cut through the puffy pink clouds of her kindergarten awareness and actually register with her.

Now that I think about it, this might explain some of the unique things she’s been saying lately.