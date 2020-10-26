Why I joined my 8-year-old's all-girl book club

A few months back, my 8-year-old daughter, Mara, was invited to join a book club. A very cool mom of one of her classmates offered to host a weekly masked outdoor gathering of girls to discuss and enjoy all things books. I was thrilled and more than a little envious.
It has been years since I was a part of a regularly-scheduled book club, so I did what any socially-starved bibliophile mother would do. I firmly inserted myself as an unofficial member of the All-Girl Third-Grade Book Club.
When the cool mom sent out the email, inviting the girls from her daughter’s class to come over for a bit of informal fun, I immediately clicked "yes" and sent back Mara’s RSVP. I also added that if there was any need for additional adult supervision, I was more than happy to help. Oh, and bring along some book-themed crafts.
My husband, Peter, laughed when I told him I might need to stick around for some of the meetings. “Of course you do. You ladies have fun.”
Oh, we have. Let me tell you, kid book club is a blast.
It is surprisingly reminiscent of adult book club. Namely, there's lots of socializing, yummy nibbles and little-to-no discussion of actual books. Sure, the girls are sipping on water and juice boxes instead of a nice seasonal red wine but, fortified or not, fruit drinks play a prominent role in the evening’s festivities.
And I meant it when I said I had ideas for crafts. The first time I crashed — I mean unofficially stuck around for — the get together, it was for a bookmark-making project. At the end of the evening, I asked if it was okay if I brought another little project for the following week.
When the girls got together, they weren’t so much interested in talking about books specifically, so I thought maybe they had their own ideas they’d like to share. So for the next club meeting, I brought blank journals for each of the girls to write their own ideas in.
Inside every kid is a great story. The imagination that poured out of these little ladies was fantastic. One of the girls wrote a sort of screenplay about a unicorn-pug hybrid at a coffee shop. There was another dog-themed narrative, but this one was told as a standard short story. Mara got to work on a graphic novel that appears to be about rainbow female superheroes on some kind of world-saving adventure.
Initially, I thought this was a simple one-off diversion, but then I started noticing the girls carrying their notebooks at after-school pickup. Mara said they had been bringing their stories to school to work on during free time. Book club wasn’t just a once-a-week chance for the girls to swap their latest favorite reads; it was also a chance for them to start creating their own tales to share.
It’s autumn in the Midwest, so I’m not sure how many more gatherings of the All-Girl Third-Grade Book Club there will be since it’s an outdoor, masked activity, but these girls have a lot of drive to keep things going — cold weather or not. Who knows? Maybe there’s a craft out there for snow storytelling.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!