Why I joined my 8-year-old's all-girl book club

And I meant it when I said I had ideas for crafts. The first time I crashed — I mean unofficially stuck around for — the get together, it was for a bookmark-making project. At the end of the evening, I asked if it was okay if I brought another little project for the following week.

When the girls got together, they weren’t so much interested in talking about books specifically, so I thought maybe they had their own ideas they’d like to share. So for the next club meeting, I brought blank journals for each of the girls to write their own ideas in.

Inside every kid is a great story. The imagination that poured out of these little ladies was fantastic. One of the girls wrote a sort of screenplay about a unicorn-pug hybrid at a coffee shop. There was another dog-themed narrative, but this one was told as a standard short story. Mara got to work on a graphic novel that appears to be about rainbow female superheroes on some kind of world-saving adventure.

Initially, I thought this was a simple one-off diversion, but then I started noticing the girls carrying their notebooks at after-school pickup. Mara said they had been bringing their stories to school to work on during free time. Book club wasn’t just a once-a-week chance for the girls to swap their latest favorite reads; it was also a chance for them to start creating their own tales to share.