Why I let go of style and let my 4-year-old completely dress himself every day

He’s gathering life skills that will set him up for success going forward. In just those few short hours away from home and me, he’s learning how to take care of himself, get what he needs on his own and voice his own opinions.

Oh, and dressing himself. Being 4 he’s not at all worried about what matches, what’s seasonally appropriate or if his socks are clean or dirty. But because he can and will do it all himself, I’m not complaining.

Recently, he matched a Christmas sweater with worn sweatpants, bright yellow socks and too-big sandals. This is a common theme for him — sweatpants and sweaters, socks and sandals, underwear bunched at the back of his pants because they’re on backwards, shoes on the wrong feet, etc. The list goes on. But if he’s not complaining, I’m not going to either. I happily sent him on his way to school, proud that he managed to do it all himself.

Sure, preschool and all those other strangers we meet on errands during the day might think he looks crazy, but his clothes are one less thing for me to deal with and he’s proudly taking ownership of this necessary daily task.