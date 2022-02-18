Why I let my daughter pick a sensitive subject for her persuasive essay in English class

My seventh-grade daughter, Scarlett, came home with homework that needed to be signed by a parent the other day. Her English class was writing persuasive essays, and each student was able to choose their own argument subject.

Scarlett had chosen, “The over-sexualization of women in dress code.” She’d come up with it herself after two years in middle school where she felt the girls were oppressed by the dress code while the boys had zero regulations or punishments.

The teacher was afraid the subject was too sensitive, and wanted to make sure her parents were aware of Scarlett’s stand. I immediately signed the paper and sent her off with my blessing.

With a sensitive subject like women’s clothing, I was aware of the pitfalls and mindset Scarlett might fall into. She’s only 12, and I certainly don’t want her exploring wardrobe freedom before she’s even in high school. But when I asked her to share her argument with me, she made excellent points. And while the rules in our own household require modesty, I was more interested in her fight for justice than the actual content of her essay.

Initially, I was a little concerned with the mature subject of the essay, but as she worked on it, I continued to ask her about it and had her explain her arguments. I was proud to find that she was not fighting for total liberality in what the girls in her school can wear, but from an equality standpoint between the boys and girls. The concerns I had about the topic were from an adult perspective, and as she fleshed out her argument, I saw how smart and savvy it was — but from a 12-year-old’s eyes.

She sent me the final copy before she turned it into her teacher. She’d polled the boys in her class and given them the same argument, swaying them all to her side. She’d done extensive research and edited her essay until it was clear and concise. She’d worked very hard to make her point, and while I was sure her teacher would push back on a few spots, I wasn’t concerned with her getting a perfect grade. In fact, I fully supported a few moments of failure if it meant she would continue to think about the subject at a deeper level and evolve her points alongside her own maturity.

If she would have failed the entire essay, I would have remained just as delighted — but I was happy she didn’t. I was even happier to see her work as hard as she did. But my main source of pride was that she was able to look around at her school, identify an injustice and then pursue a solution.

The essay was only an assignment, and her teacher certainly wouldn’t be taking it to the principal or school board. But she engaged her friends — people who were in her direct sphere of influence — and changed their minds. That’s how change really happens; we change the minds of those closest to us.

There were definitely moments throughout the project where I questioned my own parenting. Was this the right essay to let her take a stand on? Was I giving her too much freedom? Would this create problems later on? But in the end, I am so happy I let her take the lead. Yes, I will continue to parent modesty over my kids — especially while they’re so young. But I will also continue to support their bold choices and standing up for what’s right.

Scarlett’s biggest victory was choosing a hard thing and struggling through it to do her absolute best. Through failure and success, she learned valuable lessons about how to identify injustice, argue clearly and rationally, and fight for her voice to be heard in difficult conversations. There might have been some zipped lips and wide eyes from her father and me, but we couldn’t be prouder of the young adult she’s becoming.

* * *

Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.