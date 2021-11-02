Why I refuse to raise kids who would rather watch screens than go outside

As a parent, I never thought one of my most used phrases would be what it is. But here we are.
At least a handful of times per week, I say three words. Without fail, it slips out: "Go play outside."
Some months are better than others. Spring seems to be when I say it the least. My kids are happy to get outside after a winter of mostly indoor play. They can't wait to dust off their bikes, get the basketballs out and play on our playground. We go on walks or visit one of Omaha's many great parks.
Summer is mostly great, but when it starts to get hot, I get a lot of whining. ("But it's too hot outside!") As the months turn chillier, it flips. ("But it's too cold outside.")
I'm a firm believer in the importance of outdoor play every day, but specifically on Play Outside Day, which happens to be this Saturday. I refuse to raise kids who would rather be sitting in front of a screen rather than out in nature.
In fact, playing outside is extremely good for kids.
In a 2020 article, Harvard Medical School listed six reasons why children need to play outside. The number one reason? Sunlight. While sunlight in large amounts (and without any sunscreen) can be bad, our bodies require at least a little bit. Through sunlight, we get vitamin D, which is important for the many things our bodies do — whether it's developing bones or helping us fall asleep better (and staying asleep) at night.
That right there is reason enough for me to kick my kids outside every single day. I can't even fully describe how much I love when I put my kids to bed and don't hear more from them. There are no last-minute bathroom breaks, questions or requests for water. They fall asleep as soon as their heads hit the pillow because we wore them out being outside so much.
Inside the house, that kind of stuff doesn't happen when. They tear through the house screaming and scattering toys about like it's some absolutely terrible New Year's Eve balloon drop. In fact, on days we stay completely indoors, my kids seem to have extra energy, a weird second wind right about the time we're getting ready for bed.
Kicking them outside means they get to burn off some energy and my house (and sanity) stays mostly intact. Win, win.
When I'm struggling to get them outside, I have to be creative. My kids love a lot of things. They're into superheroes (Marvel and DC), Ghostbusters, Transformers, Pokemon and lots of video game characters such as Mario and Luigi, and Link from The Legend of Zelda. So I'll sneakily suggest they dress up as their favorite characters and pretend to be on some great adventure.
If I'm particularly on my game, I'll make up some elaborate storyline for them to tackle as they head out the back door.
Other times, I make them figure it out. I don't always have time for anything elaborate. Plus, using their imagination — especially when they are bored — is really good for them (number three on the Harvard list).
Now, I get that they can get bored of our pretty small backyard. Wearing a fleece Link costume in the middle of July doesn't really work, their familiar toys sometimes seem kind of boring and going up and down the driveway over and over and over (AND OVER) on their bikes can get kind of old.
When this happens, it's always good to switch up the scenery. We'll go to a park or hit the trail or an empty parking lot so they can ride their bikes. Or we'll go on a walk and collect little bits of nature to create some fun art projects. Our favorite place to get outside and appreciate nature (number six on the Harvard list) is Hitchcock Nature Center in the Loess Hills. It's absolutely gorgeous — especially this time of year.
And while I don't blame them for not wanting to go outside when this time of year when it's too cold or, worse, snowing. Plus, winter walks can actually be a breathtakingly beautiful time. As an added bonus, who doesn't love a little hot chocolate afterward?
So this Saturday, kick your kids outside (or accompany them if they're too young to be by themselves) and let them get a little sunshine, exercise, appreciate nature and more. Don't be afraid to join them. It's good for you, too!
***
Ashlee Coffey is the editor of momaha.com. She is married with two sons — Sam and Elliott. Follow her on Twitter @AshleeCoffeyOWH.