Why I refuse to raise kids who would rather watch screens than go outside

As a parent, I never thought one of my most used phrases would be what it is. But here we are.

At least a handful of times per week, I say three words. Without fail, it slips out: "Go play outside."

Some months are better than others. Spring seems to be when I say it the least. My kids are happy to get outside after a winter of mostly indoor play. They can't wait to dust off their bikes, get the basketballs out and play on our playground. We go on walks or visit one of Omaha's many great parks.

Summer is mostly great, but when it starts to get hot, I get a lot of whining. ("But it's too hot outside!") As the months turn chillier, it flips. ("But it's too cold outside.")

I'm a firm believer in the importance of outdoor play every day, but specifically on Play Outside Day, which happens to be this Saturday. I refuse to raise kids who would rather be sitting in front of a screen rather than out in nature.

In fact, playing outside is extremely good for kids.