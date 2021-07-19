Why I started tossing my kids' crappy toys

What’s the shelf life of a Happy Meal toy?
For me, it's been one — maybe two — days lately, and then that thing goes on to its big recycling-bin reward. "Be free, 'Space Jam' tabletop basketball set. You’ve earned your place in plastic toy heaven — or that great any place that isn’t my house."
Previously, I wondered, "Oh, no. Do forgotten toys live on in an existential purgatory once we’ve put them down and stopped playing with them?" This theory ate at me for years and stayed my hand when doing a toy room purge. If you couldn't tell, the "Toy Story" franchise really did a number on the already sentimental side of me.
I spent a decade dealing with kid clutter that, in most cases, were tiny trinkets gifted in party treat bags, redeemed for tickets from the glass prize cases at the arcade or won at school carnivals that amounted to a one-and-done afternoon of play. After that, they'd spend the rest of their toy life sabotaging my pursuit of a clutter-free living space. And believe me when I say I don’t live in some Scandinavian-Hygge-streamlined existence where everything has a place and purpose. No, because I have children and I’m terrible at throwing things away.
But that attitude is starting to change. One can begin to feel buried under an ever-growing mountain of what is meant to be disposable fun.
In a world that is becoming more and more eco-conscience, why do fast-food-meal toys still exist? I know, I’m a fun hater; a monster. The kind of parent you would think wouldn’t be up for anything silly, but that’s not the case. I’m up for a good time; I've just hit my mental and physical limit in what I can tolerate when it comes to the unfathomable swell of Legos, Hatchimals and other small, brightly colored assorted plastic things.
What I’ve begun to realize is the kids don’t notice when certain items just disappear. It was a liberating feeling to discover that some of the junk I felt was cluttering the rooms of my house could simply vanish and no one complained. There were no tears or desperate search parties assembled.
In the rare instances that Declan or Mara do notice that an item of interest can’t be located, I put on my best baffled look and read from a prepared mental script that goes something like, “Jeez, I don’t know where BLANK is. Did you check your bedroom? Under your bed? In your bed?”
Side note: My children have a terrible habit of sleeping like a human version of a dragon guarding its spoils. When I take their sheets to the laundry, I have to shake them out before loading them into the washer to separate out the loose Lego bricks and small stuffed animals that always seem to get wrapped up.
So today is the start of a new day — one where I no longer listen to that sentimental hoarder side of me who can’t bear to part with the long-forgotten Wild Krats action figures for fear of their feelings being hurt. It’s time to take a page out of "Toy Story’s" final installment when the toy gang gets passed on to a loving home...
One that’s not mine.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.