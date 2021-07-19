Why I started tossing my kids' crappy toys

In a world that is becoming more and more eco-conscience, why do fast-food-meal toys still exist? I know, I’m a fun hater; a monster. The kind of parent you would think wouldn’t be up for anything silly, but that’s not the case. I’m up for a good time; I've just hit my mental and physical limit in what I can tolerate when it comes to the unfathomable swell of Legos, Hatchimals and other small, brightly colored assorted plastic things.

What I’ve begun to realize is the kids don’t notice when certain items just disappear. It was a liberating feeling to discover that some of the junk I felt was cluttering the rooms of my house could simply vanish and no one complained. There were no tears or desperate search parties assembled.

In the rare instances that Declan or Mara do notice that an item of interest can’t be located, I put on my best baffled look and read from a prepared mental script that goes something like, “Jeez, I don’t know where BLANK is. Did you check your bedroom? Under your bed? In your bed?”

Side note: My children have a terrible habit of sleeping like a human version of a dragon guarding its spoils. When I take their sheets to the laundry, I have to shake them out before loading them into the washer to separate out the loose Lego bricks and small stuffed animals that always seem to get wrapped up.