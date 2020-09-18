Why I'm making sure my boys know how to cook, clean and do laundry

It makes me grateful to my mother and my mother-in-law for raising boys capable of being successful adult men who are not dependent on women to take care of their every little need. They know how to chip in around the house and ease their wife’s daily struggle.

I need to pause to say that I know the husbands of my friends are extremely hardworking men, who do an excellent job providing for their families. But when I look at my three boys and ahead to their futures, I believe I need to invest time and energy into making sure they’re prepared to be more than just good breadwinners. They need to be good partners, too.

And beyond even their relationships, they need to be able to take care of themselves for seasons of singlehood. I want this for my girls as well. I want them to be able to be single and stand on their own. So that means making sure their education and chores don’t simply focus on the things they’re naturally good at.

Yes, I want my boys to know how to change the oil, mow the yard and take out the garbage. But I’m also going to teach them how to cook, bake, do the laundry, scrub toilets, dust, vacuum, mop and all the other things they need to know in order to keep a house. I want to teach them what it means to be in partnership with someone; how to share the responsibility in keeping a house and a family.