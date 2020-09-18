Why I'm making sure my boys know how to cook, clean and do laundry

A couple of years ago, I threw a girls' night at my house. I texted a friend to ask if she planned to come. She said she would be there but not until she put her kids to bed. Her husband didn’t like that task, so she had to do it by herself every night.
On another occasion, when a different friend was heading out of town on a getaway with her mom, she spent the week leading up to her trip frantic and busy as she stuffed the freezer and refrigerator full of pre-made meals and did piles of laundry so her husband could get dressed and feed the kids while she was gone.
There have been more moments with friends when their husbands or boyfriends have been so shockingly unprepared for adult life that I count my lucky stars to have a husband who is capable of handling all domestic responsibilities on his own. I have three brothers, too, and all of them are able to cook and clean for themselves. They know how to scrub toilets, do laundry and even bake if they need to.
So when I bump into a man who needs his wife to treat him like another child, I struggle with having a good attitude about it.
Don’t get me wrong, in my own marriage, Zach and I have slipped into our individualized roles, which play to our strengths in our relationship. I do the laundry while Zach takes care of the lawn. I do all the grocery shopping and meal planning while Zach deals with the trash, snow removal and hot tub maintenance. But we are capable of crossing over if and when we need to.
It makes me grateful to my mother and my mother-in-law for raising boys capable of being successful adult men who are not dependent on women to take care of their every little need. They know how to chip in around the house and ease their wife’s daily struggle.
I need to pause to say that I know the husbands of my friends are extremely hardworking men, who do an excellent job providing for their families. But when I look at my three boys and ahead to their futures, I believe I need to invest time and energy into making sure they’re prepared to be more than just good breadwinners. They need to be good partners, too.
And beyond even their relationships, they need to be able to take care of themselves for seasons of singlehood. I want this for my girls as well. I want them to be able to be single and stand on their own. So that means making sure their education and chores don’t simply focus on the things they’re naturally good at.
Yes, I want my boys to know how to change the oil, mow the yard and take out the garbage. But I’m also going to teach them how to cook, bake, do the laundry, scrub toilets, dust, vacuum, mop and all the other things they need to know in order to keep a house. I want to teach them what it means to be in partnership with someone; how to share the responsibility in keeping a house and a family.
More important than just having the life skills to be a well-rounded adult, I want them to be a giving, helpful spouse who doesn’t need to be treated like a child forever.
