Why I'm working hard to make space for my kids to feel their emotions — and work through them

We recently had a scare with one of our dogs where we thought she was going to die. It was a very tense situation, and all of my kids were upset with the possible outcome of losing her.

My children love this dog, and her sudden demise had come on very quickly. She wasn’t getting better and there was a Saturday afternoon where we faced having to make the decision to put her down or opt for emergency surgery.

We happened to be at Walmart while this was going on and, even though my husband and I ultimately chose surgery (which ended up saving her life), our emotions were high in the moment. My second daughter, Scarlett, who is 13, struggled the hardest. While we were at Walmart getting groceries for a birthday party, she broke down. In the middle of the baking aisle she started crying and couldn’t stop.

She was so embarrassed and made a valiant effort to pull herself together. She kept apologizing for struggling so hard with her grief. I finally had to say to her, “It’s okay to cry. This is a big deal. It doesn’t matter if we’re in public or not, you’re going through something.”

I haven’t always been that understanding. With five kids, navigating five different personalities and emotional triggers is difficult. I’m more prone to glossing over their emotions in an effort to keep the peace in my household than giving them space to work through all their different feelings.

Or I used to be.

Something changed a few years ago after the death of my father-in-law. I watched them struggle, each in their own way, to mourn their grandpa. Having lost my own dad before any of them were born, I knew what it was like to be wholly changed by grief; to wrestle with intense emotions that don’t necessarily wait patiently for you to have time and privacy to deal with them.

I realized that emotions are not the enemy. My kids need the skills and space to sort through their feelings and make sense of them. While feelings don’t always tell us the whole truth, and I certainly never want my children to stay stuck in their intense emotions, they are great indicators of other factors going on. They might not be the perfect picture of reality, but they can point us to our real pain — and reveal the truth about why we’re feeling what we’re feeling.

This has opened up the door to letting my children emote. Anger is not the problem if there is a fight between siblings. What they do with that anger could potentially be the problem. If, for instance, one of my daughter’s borrowed a shirt from her sister without asking, she has a right to be mad. Her property was disrespected, and her trust was taken advantage of. She should be allowed to feel her anger. But, she should not use that anger to punish or wound her sister. She can process her anger and work toward building boundaries with her sister that allow her anger to breathe while keeping her behavior in check. This is where my role as their mom comes in — by supporting consequences for continued bad behavior.

Grief, irritation, heartache — even joy and happiness — all need room to breathe. If I only parent in order to keep peace and have a calm and quiet household, my kids will never understand how to process their emotions. The danger is that they would grow up afraid of their emotions or resentful of them. That, instead of processing them, they would stuff their feelings. That instead of learning to feel them and still react with respect and dignity, they would learn to lash out or build resentment. And, oh, how that would set them up for failure as an adult.

That day in Walmart, and dozens of other times, I’ve allowed space for intense emotion and done my best to take away the shame naturally attached to it. Our dog nearly dying was an extreme situation, and my daughter usually has no trouble getting through Walmart without tears. But it was important for me to show her grace in her heartache. When we love things or people as much as my daughter loves our dog, we should feel strongly about them. Especially if we think they’re going to die.

I’m not doing it perfectly, but my goal is to make space for my children to feel their feelings and then help them work through them. It might create a less peaceful and serene vibe in my house, but if I can walk them out of those intense emotions and into healthy mindsets, it will be worth it.

* * *

Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.