Why I'm writing down my stories — and encouraging my daughter to do the same

I was born a storyteller. As long as I can remember, I made up little realistic fiction stories. As I got older, I began writing down my own stories in diaries, journals and, finally, through blogging.

My stories are online, on slips of paper, in half-written notebooks and very much in my mind. I used to think my stories were meant just to be my own; little tidbits of true, embellished or fictitious meanderings to store away. Even the blogs I write for public consumption are just a small peek into my life and my story.

Last year, my dad began writing down his story and sharing it with me. His stories of playing baseball as a boy, singing in the choir and growing up in a totally different Omaha than I know — and even more different than what my children know. His words gave me a window into his life — a life I thought I knew completely — but there are stories I never knew. These stories are now being shared with his children so as to carry on his legacy as he ages.