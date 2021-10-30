Why I'm writing down my stories — and encouraging my daughter to do the same

I was born a storyteller. As long as I can remember, I made up little realistic fiction stories. As I got older, I began writing down my own stories in diaries, journals and, finally, through blogging.
My stories are online, on slips of paper, in half-written notebooks and very much in my mind. I used to think my stories were meant just to be my own; little tidbits of true, embellished or fictitious meanderings to store away. Even the blogs I write for public consumption are just a small peek into my life and my story.
Last year, my dad began writing down his story and sharing it with me. His stories of playing baseball as a boy, singing in the choir and growing up in a totally different Omaha than I know — and even more different than what my children know. His words gave me a window into his life — a life I thought I knew completely — but there are stories I never knew. These stories are now being shared with his children so as to carry on his legacy as he ages.
For Father’s Day, I bought my dad a subscription to a service that sends him a prompt once a week about his life story. At the end of the year, the service compiles the prompts into a hardbound book. I can choose the prompts, but usually I just let the service send a predetermined prompt. I’ve learned about my father’s most prized possessions, his proudest moments and so many memories from his childhood.
My mom’s family also compiled stories several years ago. A leather-bound book full of stories from my grandmother’s 13 children and many grandchildren brings me comfort when I miss her voice and her own stories she would share when I was a little girl, teen and even a young woman. Although she’s been gone for almost two decades, I love reading about her life as a mother and grandmother.
My daughter also has a daily journal with prompts to inspire her. She shares her stories through not only words, but often through pictures because she wants to showcase her love for art. I want to model a life as a constant writer and sharer of stories and memories for my girl.
Life is so short, and writing down our memories often comes second to quick Facebook updates and short Instagram images. While these are great ways to preserve our moments, those stories and words in our authentic voices deserve to be written down, too. Don’t stop sharing your stories. Be a storyteller to preserve your own memories.
***
Jen Schneider is a local middle school teacher and mom to two children.