Why it's important to fight for family time no matter how old your kids get

When it snowed so heavily last week, my husband and I decided to plan an afternoon of sledding as a family. But the second the snow day was called, my daughters' phones started dinging with texts from friends asking for sleepovers and hoping to ride out the blizzard in good company.
As my girls get older and their social and school calendars get busier, Zach and I are finding it harder and harder to do things together as a whole family.
Sports are becoming more demanding, their friends are being given more freedom and it’s turning out to be rarer and rarer to have my entire family under one roof. I knew this was coming. With five busy kids, the day would have to arrive where they would all head in different directions. I just didn’t expect it to happen before any of them were driving.
That Sunday before the snow arrived, we forcefully said no to everything so we could block off an afternoon together as a family — and our girls were upset. They didn’t understand why we wouldn’t let them wait out the storm with friends, or why we were so set on ruining their entire lives. They’d each forgotten they’d both had double sleepovers the previous two nights, plus athletics and upcoming school stuff.
All they could see was what they were missing out on, and it brought all the dramatic tears and sour attitudes.
It's been a struggle finding a balance. We want our kids involved in sports, music, drama and all the school- or club-sponsored activities. And we want them to be social. For the first time in a long time, we love all our kids’ friends and we know they’re safe away from home. On top of that, we know they’re active, too. Those first several months of the pandemic really shed a spotlight on how easy it is to just sit around and do nothing at home. Now that we’re venturing back into more normalized routines, their running around and having fun is a big blessing we missed for a large part of 2020.
But even while home life might be busier, it’s still important for us to set aside time together just the seven of us. It might not be quiet or peaceful, but it’s important. And it’s worth fighting for.
Zach and I stuck to our guns last Sunday, knowing we had family plans that would make it up to them. And after a couple afternoons of sledding, hot chocolate bombs, bingeing favorite shows together and dying their hair fun colors, we could happily tell them, “We told you so.”
Of course, it’s not always fun and games. Sometimes we fight for them to stay home just so they can catch up on chores and laundry. Sometimes it’s because we see how tired they are from constantly running around and have the parental perspective of necessary rest. Sometimes it’s just because we know they shouldn’t get everything they want.
Regardless of our reasoning, fighting to keep the family together even part of the time is a big battle — and one that will only get more difficult with time. But it’s one Zach and I are willing to fight. We’re better together — even if it only happens some of the time.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.