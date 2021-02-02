Why it's important to fight for family time no matter how old your kids get

It's been a struggle finding a balance. We want our kids involved in sports, music, drama and all the school- or club-sponsored activities. And we want them to be social. For the first time in a long time, we love all our kids’ friends and we know they’re safe away from home. On top of that, we know they’re active, too. Those first several months of the pandemic really shed a spotlight on how easy it is to just sit around and do nothing at home. Now that we’re venturing back into more normalized routines, their running around and having fun is a big blessing we missed for a large part of 2020.

But even while home life might be busier, it’s still important for us to set aside time together just the seven of us. It might not be quiet or peaceful, but it’s important. And it’s worth fighting for.

Zach and I stuck to our guns last Sunday, knowing we had family plans that would make it up to them. And after a couple afternoons of sledding, hot chocolate bombs, bingeing favorite shows together and dying their hair fun colors, we could happily tell them, “We told you so.”