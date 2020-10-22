Why it's important to let kids have fun every day

The solution is simple, and it’s the same advice you would give someone who is struggling to carry a bag of bricks: Put the bag down. How do you teach this to your children? The answer is that every day you make sure that they take at least one hour to do something special for themselves. Maybe this is one hour before they go to bed. Or maybe it’s in the morning. Or maybe it’s when they get home after school. The important thing is that you teach them to set aside time every day for themselves. If there is not enough time in their schedule to add in an hour of fun per day, then this is a sign that your child is too busy.