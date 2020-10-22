Why it's important to let kids have fun every day

Imagine if someone gave your child a bag filled with 20 pounds of bricks, and told them to carry it around all day. How would they feel after five minutes of carrying the bag? Ten minutes? Two hours? Twelve hours?
At first, they would probably be fine, perhaps walking a little slower than usual. As the day carried on, however, the weight of the bag would become less manageable. By the end of the day, they would most likely not be able to stand up with the bag on their shoulders. Imagine if they had to carry it around for an entire week? A month? How about for a year?
Most parents would not even consider allowing their child to walk around with a bag full of bricks on their back. Yet, how many children carry around the heavy weight of school, home expectations and extracurricular commitments day in and day out with little or no breaks in between?
The more commitments and expectations a child carries, the more their bodies and minds are affected. It’s just like carrying around a bag full of bricks all day long. The effects of this stress can become overwhelming over time and often manifest in a child’s life in the form of behavior issues, outbursts, poor sleep, nightmares, anxiety and depression. Most parents would agree that they want their children to thrive at home, in school and in their social endeavors, so what is the solution if you recognize that your child is constantly carrying around a “bag of bricks?”
The solution is simple, and it’s the same advice you would give someone who is struggling to carry a bag of bricks: Put the bag down. How do you teach this to your children? The answer is that every day you make sure that they take at least one hour to do something special for themselves. Maybe this is one hour before they go to bed. Or maybe it’s in the morning. Or maybe it’s when they get home after school. The important thing is that you teach them to set aside time every day for themselves. If there is not enough time in their schedule to add in an hour of fun per day, then this is a sign that your child is too busy.
Some examples of “self-care” for kids are:
• Create something
• Watch a movie or TV show
• Play a video or computer game
• Draw or paint
• Read a book
• Spend time outside
• Play a non-organized sport (think “neighborhood basketball or football”)
• Play an instrument
• Listen to music
Each child is different, and it’s important that your child is allowed to have time every day to do what they consider to be “fun.” Alone time is crucial for the development of good mental health, and the lessons that you teach your children today will help form their future habits.
One last tip for parents: Children learn best by example — so make sure you take an hour to yourself everyday too.
So today, PUT THE BAG DOWN and give yourself and your children time to relax and just have fun!
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!