Why it's important to read to your children early and often

When children are young, their brains grow and​ develop at incredible rates. By the time they are a year old, they will have learned all the sounds they need to develop language skills and vocabulary in their native language.

When you first begin reading, your baby will not understand or express interest in the concepts of books. However, reading is an easy way for you to work on communication skills and bond with your child.

» Read throughout the day. Your baby may not have a very long attention span, so read a few times a day and keep reading sessions to a few minutes in length.

» Don’t feel constricted by the words on the page. If your baby is pointing or reacting to a certain element, use that as a conversation-starter or tell your own story based on that character or place. For example, if your baby points to a cat, you might say, “Yes, look at the cat. The cat is walking on the fence with his friend,” and carry on from there.

» It doesn’t matter if you finish the whole book. Much like with talking, it isn’t what your child is hearing, but rather the fact that he or she is hearing something at all. If your child is delighted by certain pages, spend more time talking through those pages.