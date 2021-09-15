Why it's OK to admit you're not OK during these trying times

Truthfully, we're not great at hiding this. The people around us, including our kids, know when we're not feeling our best or something is wrong. Over the years, instead of hiding how I'm feeling and stuffing down my emotions, I've tried to be more honest about what's bothering me and giving our kids age-appropriate honest answers for how I'm feeling about my emotions. It's been an important lesson in modeling how to express and feel emotions around people we trust.

It's OK to not be OK. These are strange and stressful times. And while there are many blessings and privileges to be grateful for, the challenges are also in abundance.

It's as if we signed up for a sprint, only to realize within the first 100 yards that we're actually in a marathon. Our endurance is depleted, and it's okay to be honest about that. But we're not running the race alone.

If you're feeling a little off, in a slump or not OK — you're not alone. Now is the time to lean into your support systems, call a trusted friend, make a counseling appointment and honestly express how you're doing.

Together, we will continue to persevere.

***

Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.