Why kids are the perfect excuse to waste money on ourselves

It’s common knowledge that kids are a financial drain. There are the big ticket items such as healthcare, child care, college, etc. And then there are smaller things like toys, clothes and food. When you put them all together, it’s obvious that having children is an uncomfortably pricey affair.
But I realized something this morning when my daughter woke up with a bad sore throat. I’m not necessarily proud of this realization, but it’s 100 percent factual: Children give us a lot of excuses to waste money on ourselves.
For example, today when my kiddo didn’t want to eat breakfast because it hurt to swallow, I had the brilliant idea to get her a smoothie because the thick, cold drink would feel good on her throat. And it did. Yay, mom! But you better believe that when I drove through to get my sick munchkin her drink, I got myself the biggest iced coffee on the menu, and also a delicious blueberry muffin to go along with it.
It was such a nice, unexpected treat.
And if I’m being honest, this mom is thrilled any time a situation arises where one of the kids “earns” a treat as well. Good grades, toughing it out through immunizations at a doctor appointment or whenever dad teasingly says, “I don’t know, I think you earned some ice cream.” I am nodding my head wildly and squealing out of the driveway to speed to Dairy Queen, where the kid gets...I don’t know, something...and I get a deliciously large chocolate ice cream cone that I finish before we even get home.
The same one-for-you-and-one-for-me treatery happens when shopping for school supplies, too. Yes, I’m there to help the munchkins get new pencils and notebooks. It’s my job as a parent and I groan through it like everyone else.
But I don’t know if there’s ever been a year where I didn’t find myself just the cutest notebook, planner or matching set of markers while grinding out the supply list. Do I need them? Probably not. But since I’m already getting notebooks for the kiddos, what is one (or two) more in the overall scheme of things?
And I’m super guilty of this behavior on birthdays.
In our family, we have a tradition where we wake up the birthday kiddo by singing happy birthday and delivering their favorite breakfast food with a lit candle stuck in it. As a parent, I could just go to Krispy Kreme and get the child their one coveted doughnut for candling, but if I’m already there, I might as well get a dozen so the whole family (AKA me) can enjoy them as well. Yes, I might ensure that my favorites are included in that assorted dozen, but there’s nothing wrong with that, right?
And as we look toward October, my mind is already on Halloween candy. It’s tough to know how much to buy, and more often than not, many of us end up with leftovers. So I can’t be the only one who buys candies that I love, just in case we’re left with extras, right? I mean, who wants to be stuck with a huge stash of Almond Joy bars on Nov. 1 when we could be wolfing down Milky Ways instead? It’s not selfish; it’s planning ahead to avoid waste.
Are there parental bonuses that you enjoy? Little add-ons you can’t resist, either?
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.