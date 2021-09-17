Why kids are the perfect excuse to waste money on ourselves

The same one-for-you-and-one-for-me treatery happens when shopping for school supplies, too. Yes, I’m there to help the munchkins get new pencils and notebooks. It’s my job as a parent and I groan through it like everyone else.

But I don’t know if there’s ever been a year where I didn’t find myself just the cutest notebook, planner or matching set of markers while grinding out the supply list. Do I need them? Probably not. But since I’m already getting notebooks for the kiddos, what is one (or two) more in the overall scheme of things?

And I’m super guilty of this behavior on birthdays.

In our family, we have a tradition where we wake up the birthday kiddo by singing happy birthday and delivering their favorite breakfast food with a lit candle stuck in it. As a parent, I could just go to Krispy Kreme and get the child their one coveted doughnut for candling, but if I’m already there, I might as well get a dozen so the whole family (AKA me) can enjoy them as well. Yes, I might ensure that my favorites are included in that assorted dozen, but there’s nothing wrong with that, right?