Why letting kids experiment with music in different forms is so important

As long as I can remember, I’ve loved music. My parents put me in piano lessons in first grade. I learned to read music and, although I was never the best piano player with my tiny hands and lack of rhythm, this introduction to the language of music was so valuable to me.

My dad and I would listen to Benny Goodman play the clarinet and Glen Miller lead his brass band. I fell in love with classical, big band, musicals, rock, country, rap and, well, all music. If it had a beat, I wanted to hear it, sing it (albeit not well) and play it.

In fourth grade, I started playing clarinet in the band and continued through high school. Even when I was tired of practicing and eventually left the clarinet on a shelf in my parents’ closet, the love of music never left.

Music wasn’t just another part of my educational experience. Being a musician taught me how to be a part of a team. I was a member of a band. We toured the local elementary schools and played movie themes, holiday carols and classical arrangements. Band wasn’t just about the instrument; it was about leadership and camaraderie.