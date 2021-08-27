Why letting kids experiment with music in different forms is so important

As long as I can remember, I’ve loved music. My parents put me in piano lessons in first grade. I learned to read music and, although I was never the best piano player with my tiny hands and lack of rhythm, this introduction to the language of music was so valuable to me.
My dad and I would listen to Benny Goodman play the clarinet and Glen Miller lead his brass band. I fell in love with classical, big band, musicals, rock, country, rap and, well, all music. If it had a beat, I wanted to hear it, sing it (albeit not well) and play it.
In fourth grade, I started playing clarinet in the band and continued through high school. Even when I was tired of practicing and eventually left the clarinet on a shelf in my parents’ closet, the love of music never left.
Music wasn’t just another part of my educational experience. Being a musician taught me how to be a part of a team. I was a member of a band. We toured the local elementary schools and played movie themes, holiday carols and classical arrangements. Band wasn’t just about the instrument; it was about leadership and camaraderie.
Music education has also become a vital part of my daughter’s life. She’s a pianist, reading music and inventing her own songs. Piano lessons, supplemented by YouTube tutorials for her favorite pop hits, cause nightly keyboard sounds from her room. For five years, she’s been in choir and learned so much about melodies, harmonies and teamwork. She’s talking about taking up percussion next year in the school band.
There are so many benefits to music education. Even if you don’t sign your child up for formal lessons or buy an instrument, learning how to read music, exploring different genres and instruments is something that every child should experience.
Check out programs in the community that introduce musical instruments for free to students at a young age. There are so many free and low-cost programs that exist in the Omaha area. String Sprouts, a program through the Omaha Conservatory of Music, introduces the violin to 3- to 8-year-olds for free. Arts For All is arts education program developed to be affordable for all. The Omaha Symphony offers the Adventures in Music Program, which provides digital content free of charge to teachers for use in their classroom. There are others I'm sure I'm forgetting. And don't forget early elementary school music programs get students singing and playing recorders and other instruments.
I’ll never forget my music education experience. It’s made a difference in my life and my daughter’s life. As a teacher, I emphasize reading, writing and math to my students, of course, but I also know how important it is to be introduced to music at a young age. Let your child explore and fall in love with music!
***
Jen Schneider is a local middle school teacher and mom to two children.