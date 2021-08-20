Why moms should stop striving for perfection and just be 'underwhelming moms' instead

Sometimes it’s all too much. It feels like if we try to fit one more thing into our brain, it’s going to burst.

This was a brand new season of motherhood for me, and I felt like I was unraveling at the seams with the sheer number of details I had to remember.

I think of all the moms before me who made it look so easy. The ones who posted pictures of their kids’ first day of school with the perfect Pinterest chalkboard and who looked so carefree posing with them. This is the cultural perception moms are up against.

And I fell right into that group.

On the first day of school, I posted similar photos of my kindergartner holding that same perfect chalkboard sign. These days, it’s so easy to make it appear as though life is perfect when everything feels out of control. But at what point do we give up the need for external approval to keep our own sanity?

I recently came across a post on Instagram that summed up the emotional struggles of motherhood perfectly. It said, “We expect moms to focus 100% of their attention on their kids, while simultaneously expecting them to have a spotless home, remain in good shape, be madly in love with their partner and not be on the verge of a complete mental breakdown, daily.”