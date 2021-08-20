Why moms should stop striving for perfection and just be 'underwhelming moms' instead

One recent evening, I looked at my husband with resentment and a twinge of jealousy as he casually sat and watched golf. I realized my sudden surge of anger was because he had the opportunity to zone out completely.
In fact, when I asked him what he was thinking about, he casually replied “nothing,” and looked at me as if I was crazy.
I, on the other hand, was making a to-do list of everything that needed to be accomplished, while simultaneously making a food shopping list so my family could enjoy healthy meals throughout the week.
We were going through a big season of change. I had recently switched jobs, our oldest was headed to kindergarten and our youngest was switching preschools. In the back of my mind, I thought this was such a smart move — to have both children make a big transition together. But as I sat on the couch filling out form after form and stressing over when to purchase school supplies all while navigating a new, full-time job, I realize this was not my best mom move.
That’s when it dawned on me. This is exactly why mothers are so mentally exhausted.
We’re stretched beyond our capacity. Besides the cleaning, dishes, grocery shopping and every-day mom managing, we’re also form-fillers, school-supply buyers, party planners and meeting organizers for everything happening in our children’s lives.
Sometimes it’s all too much. It feels like if we try to fit one more thing into our brain, it’s going to burst.
This was a brand new season of motherhood for me, and I felt like I was unraveling at the seams with the sheer number of details I had to remember.
I think of all the moms before me who made it look so easy. The ones who posted pictures of their kids’ first day of school with the perfect Pinterest chalkboard and who looked so carefree posing with them. This is the cultural perception moms are up against.
And I fell right into that group.
On the first day of school, I posted similar photos of my kindergartner holding that same perfect chalkboard sign. These days, it’s so easy to make it appear as though life is perfect when everything feels out of control. But at what point do we give up the need for external approval to keep our own sanity?
I recently came across a post on Instagram that summed up the emotional struggles of motherhood perfectly. It said, “We expect moms to focus 100% of their attention on their kids, while simultaneously expecting them to have a spotless home, remain in good shape, be madly in love with their partner and not be on the verge of a complete mental breakdown, daily.”
Most days I could care less what others think, but there are days when I want the world to think I have it all together. That I am a super mom. But the fact is, I don’t have it together. What’s even more important to know is that none of us do. We are all just doing the best we can.
Just know that perfection is unachievable. Being a perfect mom with the perfect home, body, spouse or children is all unachievable. And those of us who expect it will always be disappointed. Let’s make a mom pact to end our strive for perfection and the need to control everything, and just be, dare I say, underwhelming moms?
As I write this, my newly minted kindergartner is sound asleep anticipating day number two of school. Her snack is not packed and, in all honestly, I have no idea who’s taking her to school tomorrow. Right now, I’m eating peanut butter out of a jar and watching golf with my husband.
And for the first time in a long time, I’m not thinking about anything else. Let’s all strive for more mom moments like this.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for nine years. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.