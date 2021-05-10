Why moving to a bigger school system was the best thing that's happened to my kids

Until this last school year, my kids attended a small, private school for the entirety of their school-aged lives. This meant we experienced the same school, people, set of beliefs, social class and political convictions every single year. We loved the school while we were there, and still believe they do an excellent job educating and inspiring children.
But last year, when we changed schools, we went from small and similar to the biggest district in Nebraska. My kids were thrown into huge schools with all kinds of different belief systems, backgrounds and perspectives. It was honestly one of the best things that has ever happened to them.
While I believe in raising my children a certain way and hope to help them shape and mold their outlook on life to reflect our core values and convictions, I also don’t want them raised in an echo chamber.
They won’t always be kids. One day, they’ll leave my house and have to navigate the world — a world full of alternative opinions — on their own. It’s important to me that they learn the necessary skills to discuss, disagree and dialogue with people from every walk of life and belief system in a way that is respectful and courteous. Being able to function in polite society is one thing, but I hope my kids leave my house with the skills to offer dignity to every single person they encounter.
We didn’t leave our last school for diversity alone, but it has been such a beautiful consequence of our move. And I don’t just mean skin color and financial class, although they are so very important. My kids are meeting and interacting with different opinions, thoughts, abilities and lifestyles all day every day. And it is so good for them.
While we uphold certain beliefs, I never want my children to only be around people who agree with them or only think like my husband and me. I pray they maintain our beliefs, especially our religious convictions, but nobody else on the planet is going to live and think exactly like we do. And that’s why it’s so important for them to face diversity and adversity now. They need to practice stepping into uncomfortable spaces and doing the kind and right thing despite what anybody else is doing so that one day, when they’re adults with jobs and houses and families of their own, they continue to treat everyone they encounter with respect and empathy.
It’s been a really cool year to see them grow and mature in this area. My oldest daughter, Stella, even stopped to thank me for changing schools and exposing her to more diversity. She even acknowledged that she wouldn’t have had a lot of the opportunities she had this year if we hadn’t changed schools, which had been a very difficult transition for her initially.
I think it’s a scary thing for all humans to be thrown into environments where people look different than us or think or believe differently, but it’s so necessary for our actual humanity to have these experiences. We can’t grow in empathy, kindness and perspective unless we’re exposed firsthand to people and situations that grow these attributes.
I am so grateful my kids have had so many chances to step out of their comfort zone and mature with compassion. I’m so thankful for these lessons that will stick with them their whole lives. And while I miss our last school and still hold the belief they are great educators, our family values have expanded to include diversity as a fundamental experience in our everyday lives.