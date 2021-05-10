Why moving to a bigger school system was the best thing that's happened to my kids

While we uphold certain beliefs, I never want my children to only be around people who agree with them or only think like my husband and me. I pray they maintain our beliefs, especially our religious convictions, but nobody else on the planet is going to live and think exactly like we do. And that’s why it’s so important for them to face diversity and adversity now. They need to practice stepping into uncomfortable spaces and doing the kind and right thing despite what anybody else is doing so that one day, when they’re adults with jobs and houses and families of their own, they continue to treat everyone they encounter with respect and empathy.

It’s been a really cool year to see them grow and mature in this area. My oldest daughter, Stella, even stopped to thank me for changing schools and exposing her to more diversity. She even acknowledged that she wouldn’t have had a lot of the opportunities she had this year if we hadn’t changed schools, which had been a very difficult transition for her initially.

I think it’s a scary thing for all humans to be thrown into environments where people look different than us or think or believe differently, but it’s so necessary for our actual humanity to have these experiences. We can’t grow in empathy, kindness and perspective unless we’re exposed firsthand to people and situations that grow these attributes.