Why my kids benefit from mom and dad having different parenting styles

An issue happened with my 15-year-old, Stella, a few weeks ago. She had acted in a way that had forced my husband, Zach, and I to think about how to respond in a serious way. Or rather, she acted, and then we reacted — strongly. But also very differently.

She hadn’t misbehaved, per se. But her behavior and approach to the situation was not consistent with how we’ve tried to raise her. The situation was serious enough to prompt intense emotions from all of us. And because of those intense emotions— and because of how we each reacted individually — it took several days for us to right the ship.

Stella was very upset about the situation, and about how she’d acted. Seeing her personal devastation had wrecked me. And I’d immediately gone into cheerleading mode, encouraging her, guiding her gently and life-coaching her through some very hard days. I wasn’t happy with her behavior, and I used stern and very honest language that prompted tears and repentant feelings. But my home setting is to optimistically rally.

Zach, on the other hand, was so shocked and disappointed that he zipped his lips. To his credit, he didn’t yell, scold or say upsetting things. He took his time processing what he was going to say and how he was going to say it.

From Stella’s perspective, the silence was the hardest thing to face.

But it wasn’t cruel silence or meant to punish. It was a father holding his tongue until he knew exactly what to say. From someone who can never seem to shut up, I was genuinely impressed with his restraint.

Still, like Stella, I had to fight off emotions that tried to betray his way of handling the situation. I certainly didn’t want the opposite of what he was doing, and I knew I couldn’t expect him to act and react exactly like I did, but until that moment when our teenage daughter got into a very serious situation for the first time and needed disciplinary guidance, we had always seemed to respond the same way to whatever our kids threw at us.

After 16 years of marriage, five kids and three dogs, I’m not even sure I knew to expect different reactions from us — which was very naïve in hindsight. But being on the same page is one thing I had come to count on and celebrate about our co-parenting efforts.

I’m realizing how unsustainable that way of parenting is. Sure, when the kids were littler and their offenses were much less life-impacting, it was easy to parent identically. If a kid lied to us or hurt their sibling, we easily landed on the same punishment and path to forgiveness. If a kid talked back or was disrespectful, it was obvious how to react and deal with the situation.

Even when more serious things happened to them or away from home, we always seemed to land on the same page. Over the years, I just came to expect that; to expect we would always handle situations in similar ways. It felt like we had some unspoken (and sometimes spoken) Higginson parenting handbook we both dutifully abided by.

But now that our kids are getting older and the consequences for their actions are getting steeper, I see that I can’t expect for us to always line up exactly the same. In fact, I see now that we shouldn’t always line up the same.

Our children need both of our parenting styles. This has been true in our individual styles of nurturing, spending time with them, setting expectations and more. So why wouldn’t it also be true with how we discipline?

It did cost me something to hold my tongue and let him deal with this serious situation in his own way. Just like I know it cost him to let me deal with it in my own way. There will always be a tension there; a fight for control. But we have to make room for it, and know when to ignore it altogether.

Respecting each others’ methods doesn’t just keep the peace between us; it gives our children the chance to work through each disciplinary scenario and find peace with each of us as well. We might not always agree with the exact process, but as long as my kids are safe and loved, the rest will work itself out.

Zach and I are two sides to the same coin. And our kids need both of us. Together, we provide balance and a place for them to grow, mature and get prepared for adulthood. I’m so grateful for a partner who’s pursuing this healthy home with me — even if he doesn’t always get why I do the things I do and I don't always get why he does the things he does.

* * *

Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.