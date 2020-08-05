Why parents aren't able to let go of things their kids no longer use

My 78-year-old mother is moving into an apartment after living in a house her entire adult life. We’re playing that fun game of "if you haven't used it in the past five years, you should toss it," and I'm pretty sure my sister and I are losing.
Her unfinished basement has essentially been a storage facility for boxes, forgotten items, terrifying spiders and a few hundred rolls of Christmas wrapping paper since the day she moved in. No one ever goes down there, but the time has come — God help us — to clear it all out.
As we got down to business, I started finding odd things that my mom had saved from my childhood. I expected the requisite boxes of photos and memorabilia, but my bicycle was down there. My bicycle with the banana seat and tiny license plate with my name on it that I’d ridden in elementary school.
Was she serious with that?
When I mentioned chucking it, she was aghast. She actually said the words, "They’re coming back again," and I wasn’t even sure what that meant. Banana seat bikes? Bikes with rusted chains, cobwebs and spider eggs in the tires? Are they having a comeback? No one is ever getting on that thing again, so keeping it is a ridiculous notion, right?
But then she started reminiscing about how much I’d loved it. She mentioned the time I’d cut my forehead open when I fell after she’d explicitly forbidden me to ride that day; the way I spent hours flying up and down our street, pretending I was a member of "CHiPs" and the way I used to waste gallons of water washing that thing with the hose in the front yard.
Yes, I’d loved riding my bike as a kid. But to be honest, I’d forgotten all about the white Schwinn. However, my mother’s insistence on keeping that bicycle made me think about the things that I save.
At a quick glance in my own basement, it’s clear there are no bikes, but there is a train table and I have no kiddos who play with trains anymore. In fact, my youngest train lover is now 17.
But surely this is different. It’s a really solid train table that was kind of expensive back in in 2000 when Santa brought it. Plus I’ve got all the wooden Thomas trains and tracks stored beside it in a labeled Rubbermaid tub.
So what am I saving it for? I have no idea. But something that played such an integral part in my boys’ little lives cannot just be discarded willy-nilly, right? I do not have a plan, but that memory-rich toy can’t just be given away to a stranger, never to be seen by Kirkle eyes again.
I mean, my Ty-Ty was the first of my kids to love Thomas. Then Matty joined him, earning magical new trains every time he reached a potty training milestone. And Joey used to put a NASCAR rug over the top of it and run 43-car races with his hot rods.
That table was the center of so many blissful days of childhood play. It was the setting of those golden moments -- where the tiny giggles and hugs went down. Saying goodbye to it would be like closure on something I’m not quite ready to let go of yet.
Perhaps that explains the rusty old bike in mom's basement. And the heaping pile of baby toys that are still in my 5-year-old’s closet. It’s not about the items we save at all, but about the unwillingness to let go of a tangible item that was present for the most wonderful of our intangible memories.
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
