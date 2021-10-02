Why parents should spend time away from their kids

The list went on and on.

As moms we’re always encouraging our children to try new things and take chances. Why are we so hesitant to follow that same advice? Despite all my fears, I needed to take a chance. The thought of doing something completely for myself was an exhilarating thought and I couldn’t pass up this opportunity.

For the last six weeks, I’ve worked with an instructor to master a swing dance that I'll perform in front of hundreds of people in a hybrid event next week. I am scared out of my mind. The process has been challenging and stressful. At times I’ve thought, “What the heck did I get myself into?” But it has also brought me so much joy. I look forward to my practices each week and can’t help but smile as I dance through the choreography.

The best part? My kids have loved learning about my new adventure. We talk about my dance lessons. They’ve been able to watch me practice, and we’ve even incorporated my new moves into our dance parties. While dancing still makes me happy, showing my children how I’m pursuing a passion of mine has been the ultimate joy.