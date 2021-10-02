Why parents should spend time away from their kids

I’ve always had a love for dance. Moving my body to whatever music I could find was a freeing release for me. Despite my passion, I refused to take professional lessons growing up.
Instead, I would watch my sister’s aerobic videos and practice until I learned every move. As I got older, I would rush home from school and record TRL. Hours of time was spent replaying every teen bopper music video you could think of until the choreography was mastered. In college, I thought nothing of being the first on the dance floor and staying there until the night ended.
While being a mom of two has cramped my bar-hopping style, I’m well aware if I showed up to a club tomorrow, that confident, free-spirited dancer wouldn’t be there. Somewhere in between children and endless responsibilities, I stopped dancing. I lost the passion and the art.
I was recently asked to participate in Youth Emergency Services' Dance for a Chance contest. The event, similar to Dancing with the Stars, raises money for homeless youth in our community. I struggled internally with my decision to participate.
Ten years ago, the risk-taker in me would have jumped at this chance. Now, I was telling myself all the reasons I shouldn’t do this. "It will take time away from my kids." "I’m not in good enough shape." "I can’t dance anymore." "I’ll make a fool of myself."
The list went on and on.
As moms we’re always encouraging our children to try new things and take chances. Why are we so hesitant to follow that same advice? Despite all my fears, I needed to take a chance. The thought of doing something completely for myself was an exhilarating thought and I couldn’t pass up this opportunity.
For the last six weeks, I’ve worked with an instructor to master a swing dance that I'll perform in front of hundreds of people in a hybrid event next week. I am scared out of my mind. The process has been challenging and stressful. At times I’ve thought, “What the heck did I get myself into?” But it has also brought me so much joy. I look forward to my practices each week and can’t help but smile as I dance through the choreography.
The best part? My kids have loved learning about my new adventure. We talk about my dance lessons. They’ve been able to watch me practice, and we’ve even incorporated my new moves into our dance parties. While dancing still makes me happy, showing my children how I’m pursuing a passion of mine has been the ultimate joy.
This process has taught me how critical it is to take time for yourself. And I don’t just mean binge-watching Netflix and drinking wine (that’s fun, too). I’m talking about finding time away to fully turn off mom mode. Time away to challenge yourself. Time away to learn and grow. It could come in the form of dancing, running, crafting, cooking or church groups. Whatever brings you joy. Not only will your kids not miss you, you’ll be a better parent when you return.
We are all mother’s first, but "mom’"shouldn’t be our only title. We deserve more. And our children deserve to see us happy. Because if we’re filling up everyone else’s tank, it’s only a matter of time until ours runs out. Go out there and find your passion.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for nine years. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.