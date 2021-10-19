Why parents should take long breaks away from their kids

Recently, my husband and I did something we haven't done in a very, very long time.

Something we haven't done since our kids were born.

We took a trip. Out of town. Without kids. Just the two of us.

To say it was overdue is an understatement. The last trip we took like that was our honeymoon nearly a decade ago.

It hasn't been something we've been actively avoiding, but it's not something we've prioritized either. With two kids, working full time and just, well, living, it hasn't been easy to find time for a trip for just us.

That's not to say we haven't been away from our kids; we have. We've had grandparents keep the kiddos overnight, which is, of course, great. But it's not long enough.

Recently, my husband surprised me with a trip to visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Florida. As a huge Harry Potter fan — I first read "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" as an eighth-grader — it's been on my bucket list for a long, long time.