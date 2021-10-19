Why parents should take long breaks away from their kids

Recently, my husband and I did something we haven't done in a very, very long time.
Something we haven't done since our kids were born.
We took a trip. Out of town. Without kids. Just the two of us.
To say it was overdue is an understatement. The last trip we took like that was our honeymoon nearly a decade ago.
It hasn't been something we've been actively avoiding, but it's not something we've prioritized either. With two kids, working full time and just, well, living, it hasn't been easy to find time for a trip for just us.
That's not to say we haven't been away from our kids; we have. We've had grandparents keep the kiddos overnight, which is, of course, great. But it's not long enough.
Recently, my husband surprised me with a trip to visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Florida. As a huge Harry Potter fan — I first read "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" as an eighth-grader — it's been on my bucket list for a long, long time.
When we told the boys we were going without them, I expected them to be upset. But it was quite the opposite. My oldest was so happy for us — especially me. He knows how much I love Harry Potter. He just kept saying, "I'm so excited you get to see Hogwarts, mommy! You have to tell me all about it!"
Plus, we told them they'd be staying the week with Grandma, which made them nearly forget anything they'd be missing out on. (Oh, we also promised them epic souvenirs.)
We dropped the kids off at school on a Tuesday morning and then headed to the airport. We spent the next four glorious days just enjoying each other's company and getting reacquainted as a couple — not just mom and dad.
We rode so many rides (including the scary ones our kids would never go on). We laughed as chainsaw-carrying monsters ran at us at Halloween Horror Nights. We enjoyed not having to beg tired and hungry kids to hold it together for just a little while longer. I liked not having to be on guard constantly making sure a child didn't wander off or drop something important (like a brand new stuffed animal). We liked being at the park all day long without taking a million and one breaks.
While part of me so wished our kids could have been with us to see the magic of the Harry Potter world (or Bumblebee and Optimus Prime as they greeted park guests outside the Transformers ride), I enjoyed having a break from my responsibilities as a parent.
We felt carefree and — quite simply — relaxed.
It's made me realize how important it is to take extended breaks from our kids. The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially tough on parents. In 2020, many parents opted for virtual learning, which meant kids were home all the time. For nearly a year, we didn't get a single break from our kids. They were home with us 24/7.
And not only is it good for parents to take a break from kids, it's good for kids to take a break from parents as well. Our kids had so much fun with their Grandma, who took them to the playground, made their favorite meals, baked cookies with them, watched movies and, of course, let them play with all of the cool toys at her house. Whenever we FaceTimed them, they were always busy and didn't seem like they missed us at all.
Towards the end of the trip, I began looking longingly at parents with their kids. I really started missing my own. I was so excited to get back home to them. When we arrived at Grandma's house Saturday morning and knocked on the door, I could see their eyes light up as they realized who was at the door.
It was such a sweet, fun reunion. We were all so happy and refreshed to be in each other's company once again.
My husband and I have resolved to be sure to take a good vacation as a family once a year, but to also save a little extra so we can take a trip just the two of us, too.
I can't recommend it enough.
***
Ashlee Coffey is the editor of momaha.com. She is married with two sons — Sam and Elliott. Follow her on Twitter @AshleeCoffeyOWH.