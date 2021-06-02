Why seeing my son graduate with his friends was so bittersweet

Last weekend, another one of my kiddos graduated from high school. He’s the fourth child, so I was pretty sure I was going to be emotionally unaffected this time around. I mean, it was just the completion of high school. I’d already watched three of my kids do the whole moving-the-tassel and tossing-the-cap thing. Surely, some of the sentimentality would’ve worn off by this time, right?
Wrong.
I started out strong, smiling as the graduates filed into Baxter Arena; just a bunch of teens in red gowns. Nothing tear-jerking about that. The valedictorians gave their inspiring speeches and, though I was impressed, I was still a relatively emotionless robot. The choir sang a lovely song that made my eyes a little scratchy, but I steeled myself and made it though.
Once they started calling out the students’ names, however, my smile faltered a bit. I wasn’t getting choked up exactly, but I kept hearing the announcer call the names of kids who’d been my son’s elementary school buddies. Preschool classmates, even. The kids who’d been there with him since the very beginning — I could remember their toothless grins from class photos and birthday parties — were walking onto the stage and grabbing the document that was about to spawn their initiation into adulthood.
As each student grabbed their diploma, it occurred to me that they were grabbing the very piece of paper that was about to split them all entirely — forever. Once they left that arena, they would never again, collectively, inhabit the same space. Yes, friends would still see each other, and of course there would be reunions, but this would be the last time they were all — every single student in the Class of 2021 — jammed together.
My son would continue to see his closest buddies, but what about little Morgan from preschool? What about Johnny, his elementary school pal? What about Grant from the middle school carpool? The fade-to-a-memory countdown was already beginning.
As we moved on to my son’s graduation party the following day, it occurred to me what’s so special, important, relevant and monumental about high school graduation. It wasn't the celebration of earning a diploma and leaving high school behind, but the celebration of 13 years of life lived together. Thirteen years of friendships and shared experiences.
First days of school, field days, music programs, PE classes, athletic events, dances, dates and a plethora of lunch hours. It's a lifetime of stories — for every single graduating senior — live inside of those 13 years.
As my son’s friends stopped by his party to eat sandwiches and toss beanbags, I watched them laughing together. They shared inside jokes and behaved as if they’d be returning to school the following Monday. It was joyful and beautiful; moments meant to be pressed into forever memories for all of them.
I’m so excited to see what the future holds for the Class of 2021, but it was nice, for one last weekend, to press pause and revel in the last glorious breaths of those 13 years.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.