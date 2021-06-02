Why seeing my son graduate with his friends was so bittersweet

Last weekend, another one of my kiddos graduated from high school. He’s the fourth child, so I was pretty sure I was going to be emotionally unaffected this time around. I mean, it was just the completion of high school. I’d already watched three of my kids do the whole moving-the-tassel and tossing-the-cap thing. Surely, some of the sentimentality would’ve worn off by this time, right?

Wrong.

I started out strong, smiling as the graduates filed into Baxter Arena; just a bunch of teens in red gowns. Nothing tear-jerking about that. The valedictorians gave their inspiring speeches and, though I was impressed, I was still a relatively emotionless robot. The choir sang a lovely song that made my eyes a little scratchy, but I steeled myself and made it though.

Once they started calling out the students’ names, however, my smile faltered a bit. I wasn’t getting choked up exactly, but I kept hearing the announcer call the names of kids who’d been my son’s elementary school buddies. Preschool classmates, even. The kids who’d been there with him since the very beginning — I could remember their toothless grins from class photos and birthday parties — were walking onto the stage and grabbing the document that was about to spawn their initiation into adulthood.