Why these parents are choosing to protect their children's innocence as long as possible

And then, of course, there is content they will find on their own that I wish they would never see or hear or be exposed to. But we live in a search-engine society where no question or curiosity has to go unanswered for long.

Still, my husband and I will battle for my children’s innocence for as long as we can. This part of their lives, where jokes go over their head and they still cringe at cuss words, is so very brief. They have their entire lives to watch all the mature movies and listen to all the dirty songs. But while they’re in my house, Zach and I will do the hard work of looking up movie and TV reviews on Common Sense Media, choosing the radio-edited versions of songs we like and pre-reading YA books for them.

Zach is better at it than me. I think there’s an instinctive dad sense that is always protecting his babies. But I am happy to follow his example. It would be fun to watch all the same shows with my kids and listen to my NSFW music in the car. But one day we will do all of it together — when they’re grown and ready.