Why these parents are choosing to protect their children's innocence as long as possible

My oldest daughter, Stella, was hanging out with my husband, Zach, and me one evening when I reached for the TV remote and turned on a new show. Zach looked up from his phone and asked me to pause it, then told Stella, who is only 14, that she needed to head to her room if I wanted to watch the show.
Both of us were confused. The main star of the show was someone my daughter loved. And I knew it bent toward murder and mystery without being over-the-top scary, so I thought it would be something Stella really enjoyed.
When Stella and I pushed Zach on why she couldn’t watch it, he said, “It’s not appropriate.”
Zach and I eventually decided to watch something else with her and save the show for later. To be honest, I was a little annoyed at his decision. Stella is a freshman in high school. Surely she’s old enough for whatever we watch.
A few hours later, Zach and I were able to watch the show without Stella. Halfway through a lot of F-words and sexual innuendos, Zach shot me a side eye. Fine. I had to admit he was right. She might hear all kinds of shenanigans at school, but she shouldn’t be hearing those inappropriate jokes and curse words from her parents.
The thing is, it’s a lot easier to shield your children from content that is too mature than it is to walk them back after they’ve been exposed. I don’t want overly sheltered children who don’t understand the way the world works when they grow up, but I can introduce them to mature content slowly, over age-appropriate times.
And then, of course, there is content they will find on their own that I wish they would never see or hear or be exposed to. But we live in a search-engine society where no question or curiosity has to go unanswered for long.
Still, my husband and I will battle for my children’s innocence for as long as we can. This part of their lives, where jokes go over their head and they still cringe at cuss words, is so very brief. They have their entire lives to watch all the mature movies and listen to all the dirty songs. But while they’re in my house, Zach and I will do the hard work of looking up movie and TV reviews on Common Sense Media, choosing the radio-edited versions of songs we like and pre-reading YA books for them.
Zach is better at it than me. I think there’s an instinctive dad sense that is always protecting his babies. But I am happy to follow his example. It would be fun to watch all the same shows with my kids and listen to my NSFW music in the car. But one day we will do all of it together — when they’re grown and ready.
Until then, I will continue to fight the world back from their precious minds. I will continue to rest in their fleeting innocence. And I will continue to explain why to them, but not necessarily to anyone else. Because we want them to be as empowered as we are to protect themselves from things they shouldn’t see or hear. There will be slip ups, of course. And one day, they’ll step fully into the world all on their own. But our responsibility as their parents is to protect more than just their lives. It’s to protect their hearts and minds, too.