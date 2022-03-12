Why this mom is choosing preventative therapy sessions to keep her kids' mental health in check

As our children get older, they hit certain milestones — many of which are physical or mental.

When kids go to kindergarten, they have a physical. There's another one during middle school. They get vaccinated at certain times, they start seeing the dentist and girls start get their periods at certain ages. All of these things are considered normal and just part of growing up.

What about mental health check ups? We can't forget our kids go through emotional changes as well.

A friend of mine told me they recently started having their kids go to a “check up for their brain” once a year. Basically, the kids go and meet with a counselor/therapist at least once a year now that they are in their preteen years.

It’s then up to the child if they would like to go back more often and talk about more things or wait until the next year. Their family has an open dialect throughout the year regarding this topic.

I’ve thought a lot about this conversation and I love this idea. Yes, therapy isn’t always covered by insurance but many school districts in Omaha pay for some therapy sessions for children. My child’s district pays for two per child but I’m sure that varies, so make sure to chat with your school to see what can be covered.

I feel that, by teaching our kids it’s okay to talk to other safe adults and that it’s normal to talk about their feelings, we can create more confident children who know how to come to us if things like bullying, depression or eating disorders come up.

I’m not naive, though. I realize some kids don’t feel comfortable talking to their parents about embarrassing things. So if we give our kids another safe adult to talk to, it is a win-win no matter the relationship.

I think by coming up with a set age, it becomes less threatening for the child. Even as a 10-year-old, my daughter might think I’m worried about her or that something is “wrong” with her if I ask her to see a counselor. However, by approaching it as a well-check for her brain and then giving her the option of continuing or not, I think she will absolutely be comfortable.

There are certain situations where children (and adults) absolutely need help to mentally get to a good place and that is okay and shouldn’t be optional. My hope is that by getting my daughter into a habit while she is doing well overall, she will understand the benefit and won't be so nervous or reluctant if a situation arises that she needs to talk to someone because it has become a serious matter.

I know it may take us a few tries to find someone who is a good fit for my child and that’s okay. I think just opening the conversation up will be a great thing for our whole family.

Sound off below. Do your kids see a therapist as a preventive or confidence-building exercise? How have you noticed counseling affecting your child?

***

Jaime Wyant is a stay-at-home mom who was born and raised in Omaha. She enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and spending time with her family.