Why this mom plans to make more time for playing pretend, finding shapes in the clouds

I mean, yes, I probably looked like a little weird to the next door neighbors as I talked to myself while gesturing wildly in the middle of our backyard, but I was having some of the best adventures.

How had I forgotten the utter joy of it?

I know, as adults, we’re far too mature to go full-on pretend, but consider how much fun the work commute could be if we pretended to be pursuing the cars in front of us. Or if we pretended to be eluding the cars behind us.

My road rage might simply dissolve into childish giggles if that “idiot in front of me afraid to go the speed limit” was actually a “very dangerous criminal who desperately needed to be surveilled.”

Surely we won’t do it, but wouldn’t it be fun if we did?

My daughter is also obsessed with the clouds. Whether they are thin little cirrus clouds or puffed up cumulonimbus, she is forever calling out the shapes and animals she can see inside of their wispy whitenesss.

When she brings it to my attention on carefree summer days when nothing else is going on, I notice. But other than that, the animals in the sky go entirely unseen by my eyes.

And that seems a little sad, doesn’t it? When did I stop looking?