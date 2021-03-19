Why this mom plans to make more time for playing pretend, finding shapes in the clouds

Yesterday, as I drove my 5-year-old to school, she created a game. She was pretending the car in front of us was being driven by a bad guy, and we were following him in order to capture and arrest him.
At first, I was only half listening as she babbled about this. I was thinking about the rest of my day while also listening to the song on the radio, but eventually her words got through.
We were following the car in front of us because the people inside were bad guys!
It was a creative idea, so I played with her a little. When that car turned on its blinker, I exclaimed, “Oh, my gosh! He’s turning to get away from us! We need to follow him!”
Technically, that was our turn-off as well, as it’s the street that leads to the elementary school, but Kate started squealing so the chase was on.
We freaked out about the car’s every move as we tailed it through the neighborhood (from a safe distance, of course), certain its occupants were trying to escape our attempt at law and order. Kate made siren noises in the back seat while I, well, I pretty much just drove. But that drive to school was the most fun.
And after I dropped her off, I started wondering when exactly do we get too cool for pretend? I used to spend countless hours as a child pretending every little thing. I played school. And house. And library. And store.
I mean, yes, I probably looked like a little weird to the next door neighbors as I talked to myself while gesturing wildly in the middle of our backyard, but I was having some of the best adventures.
How had I forgotten the utter joy of it?
I know, as adults, we’re far too mature to go full-on pretend, but consider how much fun the work commute could be if we pretended to be pursuing the cars in front of us. Or if we pretended to be eluding the cars behind us.
My road rage might simply dissolve into childish giggles if that “idiot in front of me afraid to go the speed limit” was actually a “very dangerous criminal who desperately needed to be surveilled.”
Surely we won’t do it, but wouldn’t it be fun if we did?
My daughter is also obsessed with the clouds. Whether they are thin little cirrus clouds or puffed up cumulonimbus, she is forever calling out the shapes and animals she can see inside of their wispy whitenesss.
When she brings it to my attention on carefree summer days when nothing else is going on, I notice. But other than that, the animals in the sky go entirely unseen by my eyes.
And that seems a little sad, doesn’t it? When did I stop looking?
I’m not saying we should all run out the door and embark upon a massive game of pretend or behave like preschoolers. That sort of thing could get dangerous for adults.
But I am going start looking at all the tiny wonders through less mature eyes. I want to see the animals in the clouds, notice the shapes on a butterfly’s wings and blow the wishes off of a frothy dandelion.
After all, life is too short to behave like an adult.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.