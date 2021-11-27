Why this Omaha family celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas

“With Hanukkah, Tri-Faith recommended a simple, yet meaningful, experience to help younger children learn about the holiday — a story time and activity centered on the menorah," said Kim Reiner, museum director of marketing and public relations.

Wiechman grew up Jewish but her husband is Lutheran. So combining the two holidays has been her favorite part of the holiday season as a parent.

"For me, the way to balance is to show all of our children that they are truly lucky to be able to celebrate both holidays," she said. "We want them to understand the common thread of both holidays, which is family. If you're Jewish and partake in Christmas traditions, then you're still Jewish. And if you're Christian and light the menorah, you're still Christian."

The family does "Elf on the Shelf" — and has for years with her stepdaughter — but last year introduced "Shmelf the Hanukkah Elf" for the couple's oldest son and their newest baby, both of whom they are raising in the Jewish faith. The couple got a book about Shmelf and then bought a blue elf from Etsy to match the book.

"Shmelf and our other elf, Rosie, have had lots of fun together," she said. "It has been a great opportunity for the whole family to learn about dreidel, which is also quickly becoming a family tradition."