Why this Omaha family celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas

Growing up, Jamie Wiechman loved celebrating Hanukkah with her family.
She remembers lighting the candles on the menorah each night and being excited to eat potato latkes.
Today, she's a mom of two and a stepmom to one, and appreciates even more celebrating the festival of lights, which starts Sunday and goes through Dec. 6.
"The older I get, the more I appreciate beautiful menorahs," Wiechman said. "My kids gave my mother a beautiful menorah that says 'Austin and Aiden love Mimi' for Hanukkah this year."
She starts to plan early for it, too. Around October, she looks to see where Hanukkah falls on the calendar.
"That will dictate how we celebrate the season and when decorations go up," she said. "Since we celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah in our household, they needed to go up earlier this year."
She also makes a spreadsheet for presents for both Christmas and Hanukkah.
"With eight nights of presents plus Christmas, there needs to be a lot of organization," she said. "I also look around for fun 'Elf on the Shelf' ideas, which is my favorite part."
Families wanting to learn more about Hanukkah can check out special festival of lights activities at the Omaha Children's Museum beginning Sunday through Dec. 6. The museum consulted with the Tri-Faith Initiative, which brings Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities together on a single campus, on how to offer a more thoughtful and diverse range of activities and celebrations in the museum.
“With Hanukkah, Tri-Faith recommended a simple, yet meaningful, experience to help younger children learn about the holiday — a story time and activity centered on the menorah," said Kim Reiner, museum director of marketing and public relations.
Wiechman grew up Jewish but her husband is Lutheran. So combining the two holidays has been her favorite part of the holiday season as a parent.
"For me, the way to balance is to show all of our children that they are truly lucky to be able to celebrate both holidays," she said. "We want them to understand the common thread of both holidays, which is family. If you're Jewish and partake in Christmas traditions, then you're still Jewish. And if you're Christian and light the menorah, you're still Christian."
The family does "Elf on the Shelf" — and has for years with her stepdaughter — but last year introduced "Shmelf the Hanukkah Elf" for the couple's oldest son and their newest baby, both of whom they are raising in the Jewish faith. The couple got a book about Shmelf and then bought a blue elf from Etsy to match the book.
"Shmelf and our other elf, Rosie, have had lots of fun together," she said. "It has been a great opportunity for the whole family to learn about dreidel, which is also quickly becoming a family tradition."
Wiechman said they also do Hanukkah pajama pictures, though the pictures don't always turn out, she said.
Overall, Weichman said it's very important to her that her children understand and enjoy Hanukkah, but also have the space to enjoy Christmas as well. She hopes doing so will help her children learn and display a giving spirit to others.
Recently, she and her son went shopping for donations, and she loved watching him understand how "giving demonstrates the holiday spirit, no matter what religion you are."
"I want them to feel lucky that they get to embrace all of these traditions. I want the holidays to serve as an example to them of how much fun it can be to learn about your religion and other religion's holidays."