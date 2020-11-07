Why we decided to keep our son in daycare even if it means making tough sacrifices

My 21-month-old son has attended daycare since he was just shy of 3 months old. We love the teachers and watching how much Austin has grown since he’s been there.
But with the onset of the pandemic in March, we immediately questioned whether or not we should keep him in daycare because of potential safety risks when it comes to visiting grandparents. After realizing the enormous challenge that would be presented with having a 1-year-old scampering around the house while working and teaching my 10-year-old stepdaughter part time, we decided to stick with daycare as long as it stayed open.
It wasn’t an easy decision, and we’ve questioned it many times since then.
Fortunately, daycare has been vastly helpful for us in maintaining normalcy amidst a world that feels very chaotic. Austin is flourishing, learning new things every day and doing fun, messy art projects that I feel grateful to have someone else administer.
Unfortunately, it's meant being limited to how much time we can spend with Austin's grandparents. During the warmer months, we’ve been able to find a safe way to spend time with grandparents outdoors. But now that cold weather is coming, and we just found out baby number two is on the way, we’re questioning our decision all over again.
It’s very important to us that Austin and our new baby, who is due in February, get to spend as much quality time as possible with their grandparents. We decided to explore hiring a nanny, since we discovered it was comparable to having two children in daycare. We thought a nanny seemed like a safer option because our children would at least be exposed to less people, thus minimizing the risk to their grandparents.
But after a couple months of searching and talking to several nannies, we weren’t able to find someone who was the right fit for us. So we decided it was time to pull the plug on the search.
I’m heartbroken over what this means for Austin and how often he can see his grandparents. My resolve has been to stay creative in order give him some quality time with his grandparents. One thing we’ve been doing is a nightly bedtime story Zoom meeting with Mimi and Papa. We never miss a night, and it is definitely Austin’s favorite part of his bedtime routine. He lights up when Mimi and Papa come on the screen and adamantly insists on reading “Where’s Spot?” every night. Everyone erupts into laughter as Austin blows kisses and says “Night night, bye bye!” to end the call.
As for our new baby, since he will have minimal visitors during the first few months, we hope he can get in as much safe snuggle time as possible with his grandparents. We plan on speaking to our pediatrician about a concrete plan, but these visits will likely include stringent handwashing, masks and remaining in well-ventilated areas. Risks will remain, and we will have to be vigilant.
We’re all doing the best we can right now, but we cannot wait for the day our sons can go to daycare and safely see their grandparents whenever they want!
***
Jamie Wiechman is a mother and stepmother of two children living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She’s also the proud mom-to-be of a precious little boy and works in marketing in the financial industry.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!