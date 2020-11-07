Why we decided to keep our son in daycare even if it means making tough sacrifices

My 21-month-old son has attended daycare since he was just shy of 3 months old. We love the teachers and watching how much Austin has grown since he’s been there.

But with the onset of the pandemic in March, we immediately questioned whether or not we should keep him in daycare because of potential safety risks when it comes to visiting grandparents. After realizing the enormous challenge that would be presented with having a 1-year-old scampering around the house while working and teaching my 10-year-old stepdaughter part time, we decided to stick with daycare as long as it stayed open.

It wasn’t an easy decision, and we’ve questioned it many times since then.

Fortunately, daycare has been vastly helpful for us in maintaining normalcy amidst a world that feels very chaotic. Austin is flourishing, learning new things every day and doing fun, messy art projects that I feel grateful to have someone else administer.

Unfortunately, it's meant being limited to how much time we can spend with Austin's grandparents. During the warmer months, we’ve been able to find a safe way to spend time with grandparents outdoors. But now that cold weather is coming, and we just found out baby number two is on the way, we’re questioning our decision all over again.