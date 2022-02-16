Why worrying about your child can actually have a positive outcome

Since becoming a mom, I’ve actively tried to parent my children in a way that involves as little worrying as possible.

Why? Because in high school I was voted "Most Stressed." Yes, among all those notable senior superlatives that people humbly brag about — including “Best Personality” and “Most Likely to Succeed” — I claimed the not-so-coveted title of “Most Stressed.”

It wasn't something I was proud of. In fact, I felt ashamed.

Today, I try (probably not successfully) to present as that laid-back type of parent who doesn’t sweat the small stuff. While I hope this parenting style sheds my prior “reputation” of being uniquely stressed out, I also know that portraying a happy-go-lucky attitude for my children helps prevent them from absorbing any excess anxiety.

So, when my 1-year-old son, Aiden, started showing signs of being developmentally behind on key milestones, I convinced myself that nothing was wrong. I tried to be laid back about it.

However, Aiden was my second child and, deep down, as I thought about my toddler’s milestone timelines, I knew something might be wrong.

While other children in his classroom could barely be kept inside the room as they crawled furiously to the door, he was content to stay put. As other children bopped and bruised their heads trying to use everything and anything to help them into a standing position, Aiden was happy to perch on his tummy, laugh and observe. He was also a little quieter than some of the other children and still hadn’t learned how to wave yet. I brushed off all of these issues and attributed them to what I considered his “laid-back personality.” Plus, his spikey hair, constant gummy smile and cuddly nature made him adored by everyone who met him.

Still, I aggressively interrupted my mother every time she tried to bring up the possibility of Aiden being behind, and attempted to glaze the subject over when I spoke with his favorite teacher at daycare pickup. In fact, I was absolutely sure his pediatrician would reaffirm my insistent belief that everything was absolutely fine at his one-year checkup.

He didn't.

Instead, he gently explained that when it comes to babies, it’s truly never too early to get help. Because Aiden was behind on key milestones, including pulling up to stand, saying a word like “mama” or “dada,” eating some table food and drinking from a sippy cup, it was time to get him some help.

Admittedly, I felt like crying as he outlined the options to me. For a couple of months, I had been dismissing any possibility of the issue, and now it was time to confront reality. The good news was that, with help, Aiden would likely catch up to his classmates. However, it was hard not to let my mind go wandering to all the what-ifs.

I was anxious, scared and, yes, stressed out.

The next day, I snapped right back into mommy mode — coordinating Aiden’s evaluations, doing my own research and speaking with others who had similar experiences. I began to realize that acknowledging concerns and being worried doesn’t make you a crazy, stressed out mother. As long as you are channeling that worry into action, being proactive, seeking help and advocating for your child, worrying can actually make you a better mother.

In today’s world, it’s so easy for mothers to become concerned they aren’t doing the right thing for their child. But what I learned through this experience is that there isn’t a right or wrong way to worry about your child. Like everything else with parenting, following your instincts and keeping your child’s best interests at the forefront will ultimately guide you to the best solution.

We’re in the early stages of getting Aiden help, and once we create a plan with his physical and speech therapist, I’m sure I’ll feel even better about the direction we’re headed. I’m so incredibly grateful for the pediatric emphasis on empowering parents to watch for signs from the beginning and to understand that it is never too early to get help.

With a toddler and an infant, I have years and years of worrying and perhaps countless sleepless nights ahead of me. But the next time I get that “gut” feeling that something is wrong, I’m not going to fear that I’ll look like the crazy mom who worries too much.

In fact, I’ve been rather persistent in getting Aiden his first appointments, including four messages to one place I haven't heard back from. But I’m channeling my stress into action — and I’m just going to own it. I guess I’m just that kind of mom.

***

Jamie Wiechman is a mother of two young, rambunctious boys and a stepmother to a tween girl living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She works in marketing, and in her spare time, she enjoys exploring new fitness adventures for moms and finding ways to make parenting more attainable and manageable for everyone.