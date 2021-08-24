Will I ever be ready for back-to-school? How I (almost) pulled it off this year

In practice, how is any mom supposed to remember to pick up her kids in the middle of the day? Especially after months of no activities and poolside life? I didn’t pick up my kids from activities over the summer. They were always with me. Where I went, they went, and there was certainly nothing important that we needed to be on time for.

It’s important to note that I live in Omaha and the kids go to school in Valley at DC West. It’s 25 minutes away from my house in good traffic. So imagine my sheer panic when, while in midtown at a work meeting, I looked down at my phone to see that it was the exact time to pick them up from school and I was still 40 minutes out.

I hollered apologies while sprinting to my car, then speed dialed the school to explain my longer-than-expected meeting and ask how much authority, exactly, did my freshman wield?

The school was more than happy to let Stella walk over to the elementary school and pick up her brothers while they waited for me to arrive. I swerved into the parking lot like a bat out of hell, tires squealing for all of Valley to hear and slammed on my breaks in front of my kids, the principal and maybe the entire elementary staff milling about outside.