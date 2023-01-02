Winter fun: Now is not the time to stay indoors

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you need to hibernate. There are so many places in the metro area to get out any have some fun during the winter months.

Check out these places for your next ice skating, snowshoeing or sledding adventure.

Ice skating

Moylan Iceplex, 12550 West Maple Road, offers multiple public skating opportunities each season. Admission and skate rental is $9.95 for adults and $7.95 for children ages 12 and younger. Party lights run from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays for a unique experience. Visit moylaniceplex.com for details.

The UNMC Ice Rink, 39th and Jones Streets, is open through Feb. 5. Admission, which includes skate rental is $7; hours vary. Parking is available in Lot 15S, a surface lot on 40th Street between Dewey and Emile. The rink closes if air temperature is at or below 0 degrees. Call 402-559-0697 or check the Facebook page to see if the UNMC Ice Rink is open. Open skating hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Bring your family and friends to Holland Ice Rink at Baxter Arena for Public Ice Skate. Join for a fun morning, afternoon or evening of skating. Hockey and figure skates are available for rent. Great music and lights show. Find hours at baxterarena.com.

Public ice skating is offered periodically at the Ralston Community Ice Rink for $5. The Liberty First Credit Union Arena offers skate rental for an additional fee. Visit libertyfirstcreditunionarena.com for schedule.

Motto McLean Ice Arena is open at 5014 S. 45th St. Public skate times are available at parks.cityofomaha.org. Admission is $5 per person ages 6 and older; free for ages 5 and under with a paid adult; $2 for skate rental. Stick & Puck drop-in hockey is also available; check the schedule for times. Hockey admission is $5 during the week and $6 on the weekend. Helmets are required.

Weather can dictate the outdoor fun at Mahoney State Park, but there is year-round recreation at the Activity Center. Connected to the Activity Center is the ice skating pavilion, which is open during the winter. The ice skating season is weather permitting; visit outdoornebraska.gov/mahoney or call 402-944-2523, ext. 7122 for more information regarding the Activity Center and ice rink conditions. A sledding hill is also offered at Mahoney, weather permitting.

Snowshoeing & skiing

Explore the Loess Hills in a whole new way on your own snowshoe adventure! Snowshoes are available for guest rental at the Loess Hills Lodge at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek, Iowa, during regular winter gallery hours and must be returned before the gallery closes. Rental fee is $6 per day, with availability first come first served. Find more at pottconservation.com.

Snowshoes are available seasonally at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N., Bellevue. Cost is $10 for one hour, with limited availability based on a first come first serve basis. Call ahead reservations at 402-731-3140.

Ski snowboard and sled at Mt. Crescent, 17026 Snowhill Lane, Honey Creek, Iowa. Pottawattamie County residents receive a 25% discount on season passes and lift tickets. Check the Mt. Crescent Facebook page for important ski hill updates. Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Sledding will be available every other Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. The first Midnight Madness event is slated for 8 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 13. Visit skicrescent.com for rates, rental information and full winter schedule.

Readers' favorite sledding hills

Nathan Hale Middle School: At 60th Street and Sorenson Parkway, a big hill in front of the school is popular for sledding.

Millard’s Black Elk Elementary: Near 160th and Harrison Streets, a steep slope sits behind the school.

Millard’s Holling Heights: Behind Holling Heights Elementary School in the Millard school district.

St. Robert Bellarmine School: Near 120th and Pacific Streets, a sleddable slope sits west of the school.

Papillion-La Vista South High: Near 108th Street and Highway 370, a great snow-scape layout.

Portal Elementary: 9920 Brentwood Drive in La Vista, a great hill.

Ralston Middle School: 8202 Lakeview St. in Ralston, a great slope near the school.

Near Catlin Elementary School: At 126th and Shirley Streets, between West Center Road and Pacific Street near the Highland Country Club.

Bryan High School: Near 48th Street and Giles Road, a massive hill behind the school.

Bellevue East High School: Near South Harvell Drive and Lincoln Road south of the school.

Turner Boulevard: South of Leavenworth Street, where Turner Boulevard starts heading uphill to Woolworth Avenue.

Walnut Hill: West of 38th Street at Lafayette Avenue, just northwest of 40th and Cuming Streets.

Memorial Park: North of Dodge Street just west of Happy Hollow Boulevard. Some parking is available beside the park driveway off Underwood Avenue.

Spring Lake Park: The preferred hill is off Spring Lake Drive just west of 13th Street, about a block south of L Street.

Zorinsky Lake: Off 156th Street on the east side of the park, near the F Street entrance that leads to soccer fields.

Fairmount Park: At 1200 Fairmount Park Road, Council Bluffs, is a hilly and historic park with several spots to sled. The park's entrances are off Graham and Park Streets.

Big Lake Park: 2600 N. Eighth St., Council Bluffs., near the old baseball fields, there is a sweet sledding hill with lots of space to spread out.

Risen Son Christian Village: At 3000 Risen Son Blvd. in Council Bluffs, is a popular sledding spot.