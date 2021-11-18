Winterfest, Feztival of Trees and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Go see ‘A Christmas Carol.' The Omaha Community Playhouse will once again show the classic holiday tale — “A Christmas Carol” — this season. Shows will run Nov. 19 through Dec. 23 on the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. More.
2. Watch the holiday lighting at Winterfest. The Bayliss Park Holiday Lighting during Winterfest will take place Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event is free and will include plenty of activities starting at 5:30 p.m. The lighting ceremony and countdown will start at 6:30 p.m. Bayliss Park is located at 100 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs. More.
3. Walk through the Holiday poinsettia show. Lauritzen Gardens floral display hall will be transformed into a comfy, cozy space that is full of joy, cheer and plants. In the middle will be a 20-foot-tall tree made from more than 700 poinsettias. There will also be various holiday decor throughout the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory. Families can toast marshmallows together at the fire pits in the Family Chill Zone. The annual event will take place Nov. 20 through Jan. 3, 2022. This year’s show will be designed as a one-way experience to allow for social distancing. Proper facial masks or coverings must be worn in specific areas. More.
4. Check out a Feztival of Trees. The Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees — featuring 60 trees — will take place Nov. 20-27 at the Tangier Shrine Center, 2823 S. 84th St. Guests can buy raffle tickets for $1 each and deposit each ticket into the tree they want to win. One winner will be drawn for each tree. Admittance is $2 per person ages 13 and up. Kids 12 and younger are free. The Feztival will be closed Thanksgiving Day. More.
5. See "The Nutcracker." “The Nutcracker,” staged by the American Midwest Ballet, will return to the metro area this holiday season. See it at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs, on Nov. 20 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. See it at the Orpheum Theater Dec. 4 at 2 to 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. More.
6. Check out the Season of Lights at Midtown Crossing. Head to Midtown Crossing on Sunday to view the tens of thousands of white LED lights strung throughout Turner Park and along Farnam Street. Plus, visit the decorated tree in Farnam Court. The lights will remain on through Feb. 14, 2022. Midtown Crossing is located at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. More.
7. Visit Santa's Wonderland. Head over to Cabela's or Bass Pro Shops for a contactless visit with Santa Claus now through Dec. 24. There, families can take a free photo with Santa and receive free take-home holiday craft activity kits. Advanced reservations are required at all locations for the free Santa photo. Cabela’s is located at 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista, and Bass Pro Shops is located at 2901 Bass Pro Dr. in Council Bluffs
8. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. A spooky zoom stormtime will take place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. See the full schedule here.
9. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
10. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
11. Go on a hike. Fall is the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
12. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
13. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.