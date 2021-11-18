Winterfest, Feztival of Trees and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Go see ‘A Christmas Carol.' The Omaha Community Playhouse will once again show the classic holiday tale — “A Christmas Carol” — this season. Shows will run Nov. 19 through Dec. 23 on the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. More.

2. Watch the holiday lighting at Winterfest. The Bayliss Park Holiday Lighting during Winterfest will take place Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event is free and will include plenty of activities starting at 5:30 p.m. The lighting ceremony and countdown will start at 6:30 p.m. Bayliss Park is located at 100 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs. More.