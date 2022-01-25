With five busy kids, mom started family board game night to bring everyone together

Until we all got COVID.

Stuck at home for consecutive days in a row without access to the outside world and sick of everything else we could possibly do in the confines of our home, family game night was resurrected.

My husband, Zach, is a bit of a board game connoisseur, so we had lots to choose from. Of course, that doesn’t make them all winners as far as something all five kids — spanning a ten-year age gap — can or want to do. In fact, our first quarantine game night pick was a total flop.

Either it was a little too hard for us or we were still too sick to fully understand the rules, but it took us an entire hour to set up and two hours to get through one round. Kids slowly started peeling away from the table, making up extra symptoms just to get out of the game. Eventually, we all gave up. At first, our promise was to come back to it the next day and try again, but well into the evening we decided to pick up the scattered pieces and try something else.

This time, the pick was more on everyone’s level and we quickly got the hang of it. While we’ve had fun with easy games before — like UNO and Headbandz — my kids are ready for more of a challenge. And Zach and I are happy to play something we also enjoy.