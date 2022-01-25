With five busy kids, mom started family board game night to bring everyone together

As my kids get older and older — and our schedules get busier and busier — I find it harder and harder to carve out intentional time for my whole family to spend together. The seven of us seem to all be going in different directions, our schedules dictated by our commitments and activities. And even when we do happen to be in the same house, our differing interests keep us just as separated.
This New Years, I set out to make some family-specific resolutions to keep us from growing too far apart. I want us to be a close-knit family, not just a group of busy roommates. Even if that means forcing sibling bonding despite the fact that all the kids want to do is yell and fight.
On my resolution list were a couple of the usual things — more family suppers, a summer vacation, sporadic weekends camping and our semi-regular weekly movie night. But I wanted something extra this year; something that would get us off our electronic devices and help us connect. So I instituted a weekly board game night.
The only night we all seem to have free is Sunday, making it the natural — and only — choice. Plus, supper tends toward takeout or leftovers this night, giving us more time to dedicate to the game of the week. I wrote it down on paper, along with the rest of my yearly resolutions, to make it official and then promptly fell into a too-busy routine that made me forget about it entirely.
Until we all got COVID.
Stuck at home for consecutive days in a row without access to the outside world and sick of everything else we could possibly do in the confines of our home, family game night was resurrected.
My husband, Zach, is a bit of a board game connoisseur, so we had lots to choose from. Of course, that doesn’t make them all winners as far as something all five kids — spanning a ten-year age gap — can or want to do. In fact, our first quarantine game night pick was a total flop.
Either it was a little too hard for us or we were still too sick to fully understand the rules, but it took us an entire hour to set up and two hours to get through one round. Kids slowly started peeling away from the table, making up extra symptoms just to get out of the game. Eventually, we all gave up. At first, our promise was to come back to it the next day and try again, but well into the evening we decided to pick up the scattered pieces and try something else.
This time, the pick was more on everyone’s level and we quickly got the hang of it. While we’ve had fun with easy games before — like UNO and Headbandz — my kids are ready for more of a challenge. And Zach and I are happy to play something we also enjoy.
We tackled the beginner’s edition of Dominion and had the best time. Everyone’s individual skills and thought processes were highlighted. And we were able to alternate cheering each other on and teasing each other relentlessly. We laughed, we strategized and then we all lost to Zach.
Then we made plans for our next game night.
Since then, we’ve successfully completed a few more games. We’ve all been excited to get back to the kitchen table and try our hands at another complex game. Even in the middle of sick days and isolation — or healthy and busy — we’ve had so much fun together. And that is the best part. We’re all together. Not only that, everyone puts their phones away and stops worrying about the outside world.
Instinct tells me not every game night will be fun and carefree, but I’m okay with that. Even if we face sore losers or bickering siblings; even if game night is sometimes skipped thanks to our dominating schedule; even if I never win...it’s still worth the effort to gather my people around the table and spend focused, tech-free time together.
The good times will outnumber the bad ones. And one day, even when my kids are grown and gone, I still hope they come home for game night every once in a while.
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.