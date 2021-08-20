With over 810,000 followers, Millard teacher uses TikTok to help others

In the video, shot from the point of view of the student, Monroe asks the student how they’re doing and why they’re tired. After learning the student’s parents were up fighting, Monroe lets the student sleep for a half hour on the classroom couch with 7-year-old therapy dog, Nala, who is a West Highland terrier. Monroe tell the camera that after the nap, it will be time to get back to work.

The video has nearly 10 million views and more than 56,000 comments, most of which are positive, Monroe said. However, he did get some backlash with people saying things like, “How can you let kids sleep in school? You’re enabling tired students.”

Later, he posted another similar video, but this time the student was tired because they stayed up all night playing video games. In that video, he didn’t let the student rest, but they did have a conversation about how to avoid a similar situation in the future and why sleep is important.

“People have to see two different ways to react based on the student's situation at home,” he said.

Monroe said he’s received requests from people to create videos about specific other situations. His other videos include ways teachers can help students deal with first day jitters, get focused and manage things like emotions, anxiety, panic attacks and more.