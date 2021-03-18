Wondering how to freshen up your family conversations? Here are some expert tips

Instead of "spring cleaning" our house, maybe we need to spring clean our family.

You might be wondering, "What does that mean?" Should we open the windows on a nice day and air them out? Should we give them a good shaking after a long winter of being cooped up together?

Or maybe we should take a look at some things we say to one another and “freshen them up” by making new ones that are more positive, encouraging and easier to hear.

When kids come home from school, do you frequently ask, “How was your day?” I know this is what I asked my kids, and the answer is typically, “Fine.” End of discussion! Perhaps this typical exchange could be "spring cleaned" to sound more positive or encouraging. Maybe we can say, “Tell me about the best part of your day” or “How did the best part of your school day make you feel?” Asking more open-ended questions will lead to more detailed answers.

We often get into ruts with our language. Now is as good a time as any to make some changes. Think of the other questions you ask: “Is your homework done?” “Did you do your chores before you got on the phone?” “Have you fed the dog?” “Did you brush your teeth?” “What are your plans for the weekend?”