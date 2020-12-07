Wondering what to give for Christmas in 2020? Here are some outside-the-box ideas

Like a lot of things this year, Christmas is going to be a little different in 2020. But the silver lining of a global pandemic is it can put a lot of things into perspective — like a fresh appreciation of people and experiences over things and stuff.

This, in turn, makes holiday shopping look and feel a little differently this year, too. Many people are foregoing the packed stores for the safer option of shopping online. But just because you are letting your computer do the browsing, doesn’t mean only big online companies are your only option. Here’s a list of some thoughtful and, for the most part, small business or locally-sourced gifting ideas.

1. Support the little guy. Supporting local vendors or small businesses can be essential to their survival — now more than ever. So instead of jumping on Amazon, maybe that book or toy you were going to buy can be just as easily purchased locally. To top it off, many smaller vendors have gotten quite internet savvy this past year, so you can still do your holiday shopping from the comfort of your own couch.