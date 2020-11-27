Work-from-home mom looks forward to sending baby to school, but is making time to enjoy the present

My husband got home from work around the same time I’d just finished half the school pick-up trips and was waiting around for the elementary kids to get out of school. He must have noticed how frazzled I was and offered to handle getting the elementary kids if I wanted to go upstairs and work.
I’d never heard such sweet words. I grabbed all the things I needed, abandoned my other three kids to his care and ran upstairs to lock myself in my office. I had so much work to do, the week was almost over and nothing I’d scratched out on my to-do list had been ticked off.
With five kids and a flexible career that I’m able to manage from home, my work is usually the last priority for our family. Not that they’re against me working; it’s more like they need me all the time so there is no room for work. And during a global pandemic, with everyone around more than usual, my work has been suffering badly. But now that school is back in person at least half-time, I had naively hoped to finally get some things done.
Except I forgot about my 3-year-old sidekick, Saxon. He’ll be 4 in December, is baby number five and the last of my kids to be at home with me full time. Shortly after he was born, kiddo number four headed off to school. Saxon was a surprise baby and before we knew about him, I had been so looking forward to a regular work schedule and the opportunity to knock out major projects in a timely manner. Then there was this baby, who basically reset the clock for when my work can even out. I said goodbye to a normalized schedule, met deadlines and an organized and balanced work life — and hello to a lot more mom life.
Don’t get me wrong, we love this kid. Love him to the moon and back. He has added joy to our family that I had not known was possible. He is simply a delight. But as a working mom generally overwhelmed with family life and deadlines, I can’t help but look forward to those days when all five of my kids will be in school for a solid eight hours, five days a week.
So now that he’s so close, just a mere year and a half away from full-time school, I can’t help but feel the excitement building again. What will it be like to have my days free of kid responsibilities and constant snack demands? What will it be like to have hours and hours in a row to work, focus and meet deadlines?
As a mom, I know it won’t all be sunshine and perfectly structured days. Kids still call home because their tummies hurt. Dogs will still need to be taken care of. Laundry will still need folding. And all the school projects and parties will need my volunteering. Still, though...all the kids in school? It will change my work life forever.
That said, and maybe because the deadline is so close, I’m treasuring these special days with Saxon more than ever. After sending each of the other kiddos off to school, I realize how short this uninterrupted time together is. It seems like once they go to school full time, they’re never home. School dominates their schedules. And friends. And homework. And activities. The influence I have as mom seems to take a backseat to all the other things they have going on in their little lives.
That doesn’t mean I can’t still look forward to sending the baby off to kindergarten. But it does mean I’m taking each one of the days in between seriously. This time with Saxon is precious and fleeting. So we’re making the most of it. Even if it means work is on hold and deadlines are a running joke around here. I’ll have the rest of my life to throw myself into my career, but I only have just 18 short months left with this little guy of mine.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!