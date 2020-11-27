Work-from-home mom looks forward to sending baby to school, but is making time to enjoy the present

My husband got home from work around the same time I’d just finished half the school pick-up trips and was waiting around for the elementary kids to get out of school. He must have noticed how frazzled I was and offered to handle getting the elementary kids if I wanted to go upstairs and work.

I’d never heard such sweet words. I grabbed all the things I needed, abandoned my other three kids to his care and ran upstairs to lock myself in my office. I had so much work to do, the week was almost over and nothing I’d scratched out on my to-do list had been ticked off.

With five kids and a flexible career that I’m able to manage from home, my work is usually the last priority for our family. Not that they’re against me working; it’s more like they need me all the time so there is no room for work. And during a global pandemic, with everyone around more than usual, my work has been suffering badly. But now that school is back in person at least half-time, I had naively hoped to finally get some things done.