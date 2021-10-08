World Mental Health Day is Sunday. Here are 4 ways this mom stays on top of it every day

It seems like every day is an awareness day lately. National ice cream day, margarita day, taco day, wine day, etc. — they all show up in my social media feeds regularly. Who doesn’t love an excuse to indulge in something for themselves without guilt or judgement? Oftentimes, we do those things to boost our morale or mental health.
Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day. I can’t think of a more important awareness day than that. Mental health has been overlooked for decades, and it is finally coming to light as a key factor in physical health and happiness. Those with positive mental health often make safer choices and have the ability to better achieve goals both personally and professionally.
As a parent of a child entering the preteen years, mental health is on my mind often — for her, her friends and our family. My daughter and I regularly talk about how I go on walks and runs — not because I like it, but because I want to be healthy and hopefully live a long time to enjoy my children and their lives. She understands that because it’s tangible. Mental health is more difficult to explain.
My daughter has a lot of responsibilities this year at school and in extracurriculars. Couple that with having to remember to bring her retainer, glasses and their respective cases everywhere, she sometimes gets overwhelmed. Every adult and child knows this feeling at some point (probably more often than we’d like to admit). Here are a few ways I’m taking care of myself and helping my daughter get ahead of her mental health.
1. Self care. Everyone has different things that make them feel better about themselves. At 37 years old, I often wake up realizing I no longer look and feel like I’m in my 20’s. I’m owning my age but also giving myself grace to get my hair done more often, work out more often, get microdermabrasion or facials when I can and using self tanner all year long. For me, I feel better mentally when I look like I want to, so I’m doing what I can to stay youthful. However, I’m careful not to discuss weight or place emphasis on looks to my children. I just say things like “I miss my hair being more blonde” or “this lotion makes me feel like I just went to the beach.”
2. Prioritizing friendships. We all have jobs of varying degrees, households to maintain, kids to help with homework or take to practices and games, exercise to be completed, errands to be run — the list goes on. When we're in the thick of all of those things, it's easy to forget how important friendships are. During a rough few years, my friends have been my sounding board and I couldn’t imagine life without them. I know that someday they will need me as well, and I’ll always be there. But you know what? It’s the in-between that’s so important. Lunches, golf dates, weekend getaways, happy hour — anything you can squeeze in. Your friends will always be there no matter which way life takes you if you prioritize them. When my daughter is having a rough day and wants to play with a friend, I try my best to make that happen because I want her to see how laughter and chatting can make even the biggest problems go away for a little bit.
3. Time outs. If we get overwhelmed as adults, we take a few hours to ourselves. Maybe we plan a vacation, go meet a friend for dinner or read a book. As parents, we forget to show our kids that those things are options, too. If I’m having a bad day, I talk to my kids about it. I tell them I need a break and they can entertain themselves for a few minutes while I collect myself. I explain that it’s okay to see grown-ups upset or sad sometimes. It doesn’t mean we aren’t happy; but that everyone has bad days. We also need to give our kids that same grace and respect. It can be tough showing them how to be responsible and committing to things like school and activities while also balancing break times. That's OK.
4. Talk, talk, talk. Overall, I’ve found just talking to my kids has helped the most. Sometimes they just don’t know where to start and when asking some basic questions, it opens up a whole conversation on what’s going on in their heads. I’ve recently tried to start one-to-one conversations in the evenings with my daughter about how she feels about certain topics. It’s helped us have deep conversations that have led to solutions on how she can be more assertive in controlling her own happiness. If I can do one thing as a parent besides raise kind kids, it’s definitely raising kids who control their own happiness.
What do you do to keep mental health on the forefront of your lives and your kids lives? Don’t forget — do something on Sunday to promote positivity in your life and those you love!