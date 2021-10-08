World Mental Health Day is Sunday. Here are 4 ways this mom stays on top of it every day

1. Self care. Everyone has different things that make them feel better about themselves. At 37 years old, I often wake up realizing I no longer look and feel like I’m in my 20’s. I’m owning my age but also giving myself grace to get my hair done more often, work out more often, get microdermabrasion or facials when I can and using self tanner all year long. For me, I feel better mentally when I look like I want to, so I’m doing what I can to stay youthful. However, I’m careful not to discuss weight or place emphasis on looks to my children. I just say things like “I miss my hair being more blonde” or “this lotion makes me feel like I just went to the beach.”

2. Prioritizing friendships. We all have jobs of varying degrees, households to maintain, kids to help with homework or take to practices and games, exercise to be completed, errands to be run — the list goes on. When we're in the thick of all of those things, it's easy to forget how important friendships are. During a rough few years, my friends have been my sounding board and I couldn’t imagine life without them. I know that someday they will need me as well, and I’ll always be there. But you know what? It’s the in-between that’s so important. Lunches, golf dates, weekend getaways, happy hour — anything you can squeeze in. Your friends will always be there no matter which way life takes you if you prioritize them. When my daughter is having a rough day and wants to play with a friend, I try my best to make that happen because I want her to see how laughter and chatting can make even the biggest problems go away for a little bit.