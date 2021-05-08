Worried about messes around your house? Don't. They might help boost your kids' creativity

A month ago, I spent a couple weeks spring cleaning and even enlisted my kids to help me. The house sparkled when we were finished scrubbing, sweeping and organizing all the things.

And since the kids had helped me do the hard work, they were extra invested in keeping those spaces spic and span.

I was so proud of their hard work to clean and then to keep everything clean at first. I mean, isn’t that what every mom wants? A perfectly clean and organized house?

It’s always been something I’ve worked towards. I’ve spent so many parenting years teaching them how to organize and put away toys, and it finally felt like we’d reached this brand-new pinnacle.

Until I realized it came at a price. They were so determined to not make a mess that they also didn’t make a move to play, have fun or engage with each other.

Instead of playing with toys and doing art projects and baking endeavors that usually left my house in shambles, they picked up tablets and video games instead. There are no messes to be made with technology other than the occasional rogue charging cable left out.

It reinforced a rule of play I had suspected for a while. Mess is necessary for kids’ play.