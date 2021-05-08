Worried about messes around your house? Don't. They might help boost your kids' creativity

A month ago, I spent a couple weeks spring cleaning and even enlisted my kids to help me. The house sparkled when we were finished scrubbing, sweeping and organizing all the things.
And since the kids had helped me do the hard work, they were extra invested in keeping those spaces spic and span.
I was so proud of their hard work to clean and then to keep everything clean at first. I mean, isn’t that what every mom wants? A perfectly clean and organized house?
It’s always been something I’ve worked towards. I’ve spent so many parenting years teaching them how to organize and put away toys, and it finally felt like we’d reached this brand-new pinnacle.
Until I realized it came at a price. They were so determined to not make a mess that they also didn’t make a move to play, have fun or engage with each other.
Instead of playing with toys and doing art projects and baking endeavors that usually left my house in shambles, they picked up tablets and video games instead. There are no messes to be made with technology other than the occasional rogue charging cable left out.
It reinforced a rule of play I had suspected for a while. Mess is necessary for kids’ play.
I’m not suggesting we let our houses look like they belong on an episode of "Hoarders" by any means. But I’ve noticed — at least with my own five children — that their creativity explodes when they’re not worried about keeping spaces clean or how much work it’s going to take to clean up after themselves. When a space is perfectly pristine, they don’t know how to act or what to do.
This is true for my 4-year-old all the way up to my 14-year-old.
As I strive to get work done at home during the day, my 4-year-old, Saxon, is left to play nearby while I work at my computer. I’ve noticed that if I leave out the LEGOs or Magna-Tiles, he’ll gravitate towards those and play silently for hours. But if everything is packed up neatly, he reaches for his Switch instead.
My 14-year-old, Stella, is the same way. She is very artistic and loves to paint and draw. When we have her put away her art supplies, she avoids them for the next several days, sticking to her phone or playing Roblox with friends. But if they’re out and available the second she walks in the door after school, she instantly sits down and pours herself into a new art project.
The same goes for the three kids I have in between.
If Saxon is playing with Magna-Tiles at the table when his brothers get home from school, they immediately jump into the fun. But if the toys are put away, they gravitate towards video games without a second thought.
If my second daughter, Scarlett, isn’t worried about messing up my spotless kitchen, she loves to tackle new baking projects. But if she knows I’ve just spent an hour scrubbing the dishes and wiping down the counters, she sticks to her phone and texting her friends.
While it really is nice to have a place for everything and to have everything in its place, it’s also nice to not fight with my kids about putting tech away for a few hours. And it gives me so much joy to see them actively engaged in an artistic project or imaginary play.
A little mess goes a long way with getting their creativity going and honing their focus on the fun, real life stuff.
Left out toys and disorganized spaces might drive me nuts and make my house less than Instagram picture perfect, but I’d so much rather have my kids comfortable and creating than have them plugged in for hours on their phones or tablets.
I’m even getting better at letting the messes stay out overnight. It kills me as much as it kills them to pack up something they’ve spent the afternoon and evening working hard on. So the mess stays. And my clean freak tendencies are slowly getting used to disheveled spaces as I fully realize how valuable they are.
Besides, what better gift can I give my children than the chance to see just how big their imagination and creative talent can be?
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.