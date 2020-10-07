Worried about nutrition while breastfeeding? Here are 4 tips.

The nutrients your little one is receiving during nursing come from the nutrients you put into your body.

So how are you preparing for milk production and feeding? Understanding your own nutrition habits is critical to producing healthy breast milk. Below are some tips.

1. What should you eat? Eating an additional 400 to 500 calories per day can help you keep your energy up while nursing, but that doesn’t mean eating a whole additional meal.

• Some healthy nutrient-rich choices with 400 to 500 calories include a slice of whole grain bread with a tablespoon of peanut butter, or a medium apple or banana and eight ounces of yogurt.

• It’s also important to eat protein rich foods, such as lean meat, eggs, dairy, beans, lentils, and seafood low in mercury, a variety of whole grains, and fruits and vegetables (wash them to avoid exposure to pesticides).

• Eating a variety of different flavors while nursing changes the flavor of your milk, which exposes your baby to different tastes. This may help him/her more easily accept solid foods in the future.