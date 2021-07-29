Worried about your child's speech? Here are some development milestones to follow

Every child learns to speak at a difference pace. Some are quick, while others take a little longer.
General milestones may help you decide if your child may need extra help. The following are some age-related milestones to follow.
By the end of 3 months, your child should be able to:
• React to sounds.
• Makes cooing sounds.
• Recognize your voice.
• Have difference cries for different needs.
By the end of 6 months, your child should be able to:
• Make speech-like babbling sounds.
• Use voice to express please or displeasure.
• Move eyes in the direction of sound.
• Pay attention to music and toys that make sound.
By the end of 1 year, you child should be able to:
• Babble in longer strings of sounds.
• Understand simple instructions.
• Recognize common item words.
• Try to use actions or gestures to communicate.
By the end of 18 months, your child should be able to:
• Recognize familiar people, names and objects.
• Follow simple gestures, commands and directions.
• Say new words on a regular basis.
By the end of 2 years your child should be able to:
• Use simple phrases.
• Ask simple one- or two-word questions.
• Speak well enough to be understood.
By the end of 4 years your child should be able to:
• Answer simple questions.
• Talk about their daily activities.
• Hear sounds at the same level as others.
• Know a word for almost everything.
By the end of 5 years your child should be able to:
• Communicate with adults and other children easily.
• Say most sounds correctly.
• Use sentences with details and tells stories.
• Use rhyming words and adult grammar.
If your child has not reached these milestones and you think your child may have a speech disorder, a speech language pathologist can test your child’s speech.
***
This blog was written by Boys Town Research Hospital for Momaha.com.