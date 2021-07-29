 Skip to main content
Worried about your child's speech? Here are some development milestones to follow
Worried about your child's speech? Here are some development milestones to follow

Every child learns to speak at a difference pace. Some are quick, while others take a little longer.

General milestones may help you decide if your child may need extra help. The following are some age-related milestones to follow.

By the end of 3 months, your child should be able to:

• React to sounds.

• Makes cooing sounds.

• Recognize your voice.

• Have difference cries for different needs.

By the end of 6 months, your child should be able to:

• Make speech-like babbling sounds.

• Use voice to express please or displeasure.

• Move eyes in the direction of sound.

• Pay attention to music and toys that make sound.

By the end of 1 year, you child should be able to:

• Babble in longer strings of sounds.

• Understand simple instructions.

• Recognize common item words.

• Try to use actions or gestures to communicate.

By the end of 18 months, your child should be able to:

• Recognize familiar people, names and objects.

• Follow simple gestures, commands and directions.

• Say new words on a regular basis.

By the end of 2 years your child should be able to:

• Use simple phrases.

• Ask simple one- or two-word questions.

• Speak well enough to be understood.

By the end of 4 years your child should be able to:

• Answer simple questions.

• Talk about their daily activities.

• Hear sounds at the same level as others.

• Know a word for almost everything.

By the end of 5 years your child should be able to:

• Communicate with adults and other children easily.

• Say most sounds correctly.

• Use sentences with details and tells stories.

• Use rhyming words and adult grammar.

If your child has not reached these milestones and you think your child may have a speech disorder, a speech language pathologist can test your child’s speech.

