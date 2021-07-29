Worried about your child's speech? Here are some development milestones to follow

By the end of 18 months, your child should be able to:

• Recognize familiar people, names and objects.

• Follow simple gestures, commands and directions.

• Say new words on a regular basis.

By the end of 2 years your child should be able to:

• Use simple phrases.

• Ask simple one- or two-word questions.

• Speak well enough to be understood.

By the end of 4 years your child should be able to:

• Answer simple questions.

• Talk about their daily activities.

• Hear sounds at the same level as others.

• Know a word for almost everything.

By the end of 5 years your child should be able to:

• Communicate with adults and other children easily.

• Say most sounds correctly.

• Use sentences with details and tells stories.

• Use rhyming words and adult grammar.